Moon Knight Sizzle Reel May Include Werewolf By Night Tease

Disney+ Day has come and passed, and while fans didn’t get a full trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight, they were gifted a sizzle reel showing off Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector in action. That same sizzle reel even provided fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first look at the character’s iconic white suit. Now, some have started to pore over the first look frame-by-frame as they look for any additional potential details.

In one shot, some have discovered what may or may not be Werewolf By Night, a classic Moon Knight-adjacent character that’s gearing up for his own special within the next year or so. The shot in question sees Isaac’s eponymous character cowering near a statue in what appears to be an Egyptian museum. With some quick adjustments to the trailer’s brightness, you can see it appears Spector has been chased by someone…or something.

In the background, there’s a hallway in which a lanky figure can be seen walking out of. Its eyes are glowing and it appears as if it’s walking hunched over—just like how some would expect a werewolf would walk. Whatever the case, it’s pretty evident Marc Spector is terrified and trying his damnedest to not get caught. If the actor’s reaction at this moment is any indication, it fits perfectly in line with his sentiment of the show being the toughest thing he’s ever filmed.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Arizona. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

