✖

As it turns out, Werewolf by Night may be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A longtime supporting character of Moon Knight — Marc Spector first debuted in Werewolf by Night #32, after all — filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed he was prohibited from using the character on his short-lived Howard the Duck show because Marvel Studios had plans for the character at the same time.

Smith made that revelation on the latest episode of FatMan Beyond, suggesting Jeph Loeb and others at Marvel Television had to turn Smith down at a list of characters the "movie division" planned on using. That list included Werewolf by Night.

"Two years ago when we announced, 'Hey, we're gonna be doing Masters of the Universe!' which is now about to happen, we also announced 'Hey, we're gonna be doing Howard the Duck!' over at Hulu, remember that?" Smith shared with fans. "For a red hot minute, I was working on Howard the Duck and before Dave [Willis, Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator] involved, when it was just me, Jeph Loeb was like 'Hey man, I think you'd be good for Howard the f--king Duck.' I reached out to Walter Flanagan from Comic Book Men and told him I'm gonna take a stab at all the f--king 70s characters. Walt was giving suggestions and Werewolf By Night was absolutely on the list."

He added, "In my head, as I started building my season, I was like, 'Alright. Episode 5. Werewolf by Night.' The idea of our story was that Howard was trapped here and he was trying to get pages of the Darkhold, which would allow him to go back. There's Howard as I'm laying it out and then I go into Jeph and told him what I wanted to do, and that's when they said 'You can't use Werewolf by Night,' and I asked why. They said the movie division was using him."

Coincidentally enough, Moon Knight is currently filming with Star Wars alumnus Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Spector. Ethan Hawke has been cast as the show's villain, though his role's exact identity has yet to be revealed.

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date with Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Isaac-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!