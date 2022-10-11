Moon Knight Strikes Again With a Marvel Legends Figure From The Comics

The Disney+ Moon Knight series starring Oscar Issac is currently in limbo as far as a second season is concerned, but there is little doubt that Oscar Issac will return to the MCU as the character in some form. You can also count on Hasbro to keep the Moon Knight merch coming, and that includes this new Marvel Legends figure based on Marc Spector's modern look in the comics.

While taking part in Variety's "Actors on Actors" alongside Morbius star Jared Leto, Oscar Isaac spoke about preparing for the Marvel role.

"I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight' before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I'd heard of 'Morbius,' but I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight.' I don't know how the process was for you because it's a feature film, we're a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don't imagine it's going to go backwards – it feels like that's where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially," Isaac explained.

A synopsis for the Moon Knight series on Disney+ reads:

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.