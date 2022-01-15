Moon Knight Teaser Clip Features Supernatural Comics Villain





Moon Knight‘s big trailer teaser showed off one supernatural comics villain. No, we’re not talking about Ethan Hawke’s bad guy, but the weird creature the hero is beating up in that bathroom. Near the end of the clip, Marc Spector is absolutely destroying a humanoid entity that looks a lot like a Jackal. Now, Moon Knight is no stranger to Egyptian mythology, so these might be creatures of Anubis, or at least made to look like it. Early in the 2016 run with the character, the hero has a run-in with these Jackals and has to deal with them. It would make sense to see Marvel Studios pulling from so many different corners of the comics universe when making this interpretation of Moon Knight. The general sketch of this show has been kept under wraps, but fans are getting ready to know a lot more on Monday when that trailer hits the airwaves during the NFL’s Playoff Game that night.

In an appearance on Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast, Isaac talked about the looming challenge of Moon Knight. He called it the most challenging project of his career, and that’s pretty impressive to think about. This man was in Star Wars and says this MCU project is a bit harder. Check out what the star had to say.

“Speaking with Kevin [Feige], I told him I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair,” Isaac explained. “And immediately, we saw it all. I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Moon Knight has a short synopsis that you can read right here.

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

