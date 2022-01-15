Moon Knight Fans Hyped After Trailer Teaser

Moon Knight got a teaser trailer ahead of a bigger look on Monday. Fans of the character are over the moon about what they’ve seen from Oscar Isaac’s Disney+ series so far. They got a taste of Ethan Hawke‘s villain as well and that sent the Internet into overdrive. If you’re looking for more Moon Knight content, you won’t have to wait very long. Disney is rolling out a full trailer during NFL Wild Card Playoffs action on Monday night.

However, there is no exact time for the trailer’s premiere. So, your best bet is to probably hang around lest you miss the big moment. Disney+’s release schedule for the new year has been a bit nebulous. Of all the shows appearing, there are no concrete release dates. (A necessary measure considering the health situation and how it could affect filming.) It would seem from the timing of this announcement, that Moon Knight will be the first one up to bat in 2022. That was the speculation, but it is wild to see it come to fruition. Check out the posts down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hulu/status/1482367067575795722?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Here’s a tentative synopsis of Moon Knight before the trailer touches down:

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Are you hyped for the full Moon Knight trailer? Let us know down in the comments!

Just two days

https://twitter.com/civiiswar/status/1482384516685643782?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s looking pretty awesome

https://twitter.com/HailEternal/status/1482379633966428162?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The shadows are lurking

https://twitter.com/aniqrahman/status/1482369617238573064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Well, hello

https://twitter.com/MCUPerfectGifs/status/1482377926230351876?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mirrors are going to be a “thing” folks

https://twitter.com/GeekZoneGZ/status/1482372687091707906?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hard to argue

https://twitter.com/oscarsarchive/status/1482382769749696513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At long last

https://twitter.com/thescarletprint/status/1482378478859264004?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s all happening

https://twitter.com/falconsnat/status/1482373482826579970?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Redemption!

https://twitter.com/JimViscardi/status/1482375992568131586?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He’s almost here