Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke's Mysterious Villain Reportedly Spotted Filming New Series

✖

An ever-growing number of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are making their way to Disney+ in the near future, bringing some fan-favorite characters and impressive all-star casts to the small screen. Among those will be Moon Knight, a series that follows the journey of Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Also leading the series' cast is Ethan Hawke, who has been cast in a currently unknown villain role. A new photo from the Budapest Reporter has recently made the rounds online, which appears to showcase Hawke in costume on the series' set. The costume, which you can check out below, involves a brown suit and a long mane of hair.

ethan hawke on the set of moon knight everybody screamed everybody said something pic.twitter.com/awGNgvPvMz — lex (@ATR3lDES) May 5, 2021

This photo is sure to only further fuel speculation about exactly which villain Hawke is playing in Moon Knight, with previous theories covering everyone from Dracula to Shadow Knight. Either way, regardless of whoever Hawke is playing, it sounds like the veteran actor is hyped to be working with the cast and crew of the project.

"To be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom," Hawke said in an interview earlier this year. "The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy."

"A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you," Hawke continued. "I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

What do you think of this first look at Ethan Hawke on the set of Moon Knight? Who do you think he could be playing in the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Moon Knight will debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.