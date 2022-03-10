Moon Knight Reveals Special Video Feature Ahead Of Premiere

Moon Knigh tput out a new video feature this morning and fans are already discsecting the footage. USA Today posted the clip on social media and there’s commentary from Oscar Isaac, Kevin Feige, and Mohammed Diab. It seems like Marvel is shooting for something completely different with the upcoming Disney+ series. Specifically, the mental health aspects are going to be front and center with the on-screen depiction of Marc Spector and Steven Grant. However, there will be plenty of action as well. Marvel continues to build out the paranormal wing of their universe with entries like Moon Knight. For fans of the character, this entire month must feel like waiting for summer vacation to start. Well, there’s only a few short weeks left until the series gets started on Disney+. Check out the new featurette down below!

In a Variety interview with Morbius star Jared Leto, Isaac said that he could see his hero become one of the Avengers some day. Until he was approached for the role, he had never heard of Moon Knight. But, the star is all in now.

We have a @disneyplus ✨EXCLUSIVE VIDEO FEATURE✨: Oscar Isaac is Marvel’s newest superhero who lives with mental illness in #MoonKnight @moonknight @marvelstudios pic.twitter.com/6GdFLhLn0M — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) March 10, 2022

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Isaac explained to his friend. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend.”



For those wondering what’s going on with Isaac’s voice in the trailers, he told Empire that there’s a reason for his very distinctive accent. “I stand by the sound of Steven 100 per cent,” he told the outlet. “It’s cool [the accent] got people excited, and some were like, ‘That sucks!’ and others were like, ‘That’s great!’ But there are reasons,” Isaac continued. “That voice is about where Steven’s from, where he’s living now, and some of his believed heritage. It’s not an idea of what Brits actually sound like.”

Here’s how Disney+ is describing the upcoming series: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30th.

