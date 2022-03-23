Morbius Actor Matt Smith Still Doesn’t Understand His Own Marvel Character

Morbius is set to make its way into theaters next month and actors are currently doing their press rounds. Jared Leto, the star of the film, has already done a few interviews revealing some interesting things like who he’d want his character to team-up with, as well as if he’d want to return as the Joker. Now, his Morbius co-stars are divulging some interesting things as filming begins.

The film also stars Doctor Who actor, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, a minor villain from Marvel comics lore. In the comics, Crown gets attacked and bitten by Michael Morbius, and the bite gives him similar powers as the living vampire, turning him into the villainous Hunger. Although there is a bunch of history behind the character, Smith was still left confused by his role.

“The truth is, I wasn’t aware of the great big history of the character in many respects,” Smith told ScreenRant. “Because the script I was presented with doesn’t really delve into the past of him – or indeed the future. And isn’t someone else playing him? It’s all a bit confusing to me, to be honest with you. I took as my Bible just the actual script, is the honest truth of it. And it was all a bit odd whether it was Loxias [Crown] or not. I’m still not quite sure, to be honest. “

Smith’s Loxias Crown may be a villain in the upcoming Morbius solo film; the titular character is usually a foe to Spider-Man. Morbius isn’t currently set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Jared Leto thinks his character could both be a friend and foe to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Leto recently sat with Jake’s Takes and revealed how Morbius would act towards the web head.

“I don’t know. It might look like a tasty treat, or could be a threat. It depends,” Leto told Jake’s Takes when asked what reaction Morbius might have to Spider-Man. “In the circumstances it could be — you never know — a friend. It would be fun to go head-to-head with some of these amazing characters that these amazing actors have brought to life. You never know what’s in store.”

Morbius stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. The film will follow Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

Morbius is set to hit theaters on April 1, 2022!