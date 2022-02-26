Morbius Featurette Teases New Marvel Legend

A new Morbius video is heralding the arrival of a Marvel legend in the upcoming movie. Jared Leto leads fans through the fictional history of the character. Some might not know that his debut as a supernatural villain and then anti-hero was a massive deal in the comics industry at that time. Spookier elements were pretty much forbidden during the mid 20th century in comics. However, as standards relaxed, horror elements crawled back into the genre. Morbius is a great example of that seeping nature. He ended up going from a straight villain to a bit of an antihero over the course of his comics history. In Sony’s big film, Leto has hinted at a similar shift when it comes to his performance as the doctor. With only about 4 weeks left until release, the hype is going to build for Morbius. The pandemic has led to some delays, but fan enthusiasm is still high. In fact, the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home has a lot of people dreaming bigger than ever before.

Previously, Spider-Man star Tom Holland was asked about his favorite Spidey villains. While Morbius did get mentioned, the actor ended up running down all the possible roads you could go with the question.

“That’s tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he’s my first and that was cool. I think Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action,” Holland explained about the variety of Spider-Man villains. “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

Sony describes the upcoming film: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Morbius glides into theaters April 1st.

