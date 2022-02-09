Spider-Man Spinoff Morbius Starring Jared Leto Gets a New Poster

Sony Pictures has released a new poster for its upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie Morbius. Jared Leto plays the lead role of Morbius, the Living Vampire. As Morbius, Leto joins Sony’s growing shared universe of films focusing on Spider-Man’s supporting characters and villains. Leto’s Michael Morbius is a brilliant scientist trying to cure the rare blood disease that plagues him. His efforts prove successful and then some, transforming him into a superpowered, vampire-like being. Sony Pictures delayed , reportedly because of . Spider-Man star Tom Holland has said in the past that he hopes to face off against Leto’s Morbius at some point.

“That’s tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he’s my first and that was cool. I think Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action,” Holland said when asked about his favorite Spider-Man villains. “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

Leto has teased that a crossover could happen, especially after introducing the multiverse. “If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in a video. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

In Morbius, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Daniel Espinosa directs Morbius from a screenplay written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, based on the Marvel Comics character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane in 1971. Morbius stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster are producing.

Morbius opens in theaters on April 1st.