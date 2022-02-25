Morbius Final Trailer Teaser Released, Full Release Date Announced

The final trailer for Morbius, the next film in Sony’s Marvel franchise, is going to arrive on Monday. The film has long been delayed, acquiring more release dates than The New Mutants ever did and is slated to hit theaters on April 1. This allows Sony to space its Marvel film out from its previous hit Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius does not have Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe involved. Like Venom, it is a Sony production set in a separate cinematic universe from the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Avengers films take place.

On Friday morning, Sony Pictures released a promo video for Morbius. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius stars Jared Leto in the titular role as a Marvel vampire. With this new behind-the-scenes look at the film came the promise of Monday being the day where we will see the film’s final trailer. See the video below, originally posted by Sony and re-shared by ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero!

Morbius is one of many Marvel properties is developing. The studio already released Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (with references to the symbiote in the new Morbius trailer). Following Morbius, Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) is on the way as the sequel to the hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On the live-action front, a Kraven the Hunter movie will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson play one of Spider-Man’s most popular adversaries. Recently, Dakota Johnson was revealed to have been cast as Madame Web in a film about the Spider-Man character who can peek into different universe. A Spider-Woman film is also expected to be on the way from director Olivia Wilde.

One interesting detail about Morbius is the inclusion of Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes. Although there is no indication that Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe collaborated with Sony for Morbius as they have through three Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, the Adrian Toomes character debuted in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Whether or not this will be a continuation of that character’s story or a variant of the Vulture from this other universe where Morbius is set will be seen when Morbius hits theaters.

Are you excited for Morbius? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Morbius hits theaters on April 1.