Spider-Man Spinoff Morbius Trailer Gets Rated for Release

Sony has won big at the box office each of the last two years thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man and the multitude of characters linked to the iconic wall-crawler. 2018 saw the critically-panned Venom turn into a global hit and fan favorite, while the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took home an Academy Award. In 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home made more than $1 billion worldwide. All that to say, Spidey is a big winner for Sony and it’s no surprise that the studio is going all-in on projects related to the character. Sony is releasing a duo of Marvel films in 2020, and it looks like we’re about to get the debut trailer for the first of the two projects, Morbius.

Starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire/anti-hero, Morbius is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Venom and become the next Spider-Man spinoff franchise. We won’t know how possible that is until the movie arrives this July, but we’ll at least get a glimpse at Morbius sometime in the next few days, as the film’s first trailer has now been rated for release.

Alberta Film Ratings rated the trailer for Morbius on Tuesday, confirming that it will be arriving in theaters sometime soon. The trailer (not the film itself) has been deemed appropriate for PG audiences and will run for two minutes and thirty-one seconds.

There has been no official word from Sony that the trailer is coming, which means we don’t know exactly when it is set to arrive online. However, Sony Pictures is releasing Bad Boys for Life in theaters next weekend, on January 17th, and odds are the studio wants to have Morbius attached to the film.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” producer Avi Arad said of the budding Spider-inspired franchises. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

