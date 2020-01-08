First Morbius Trailer Reportedly Coming Soon

Now that it’s 2020, the world premiere is just a few short months away. Before we get there, however, the marketing team at Sony will need to launch its marketing campaign behind the Jared Leto-starring thriller, something that oftentimes starts with the release of a teaser trailer. According to the usual scoopers in various internet circles, that could be sooner rather than later. In fact, some suggest it could be as soon as next week.

Originating on Daniel Richtman’s (the tweeter formerly known as @DanielRPK) Patreon page, the first trailer for Morbius The Living Vampire should debut online sometime during the week of January 12th. That’s fitting enough as two of the month’s biggest movies happen to be debuting next weekend — Sony’s Bad Boys For Life and Universal’s Dolittle. It’s all but guaranteed to be attached with the Bad Boys threequel at this point, even more so that it’s a fellow Sony property.

Little has been heard of the movie since it wrapped film last summer. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie is being produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster. Arad has been rather vocal about the movie, suggesting the movie could be the first part of something much larger.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” producer Avi Arad said in a recent interview. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” he added in a separate interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius is set to hit theaters July 31st.