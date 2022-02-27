Move Over Chris Evans, It’s Tom Hiddleston’s Turn To Trend Over a Sweater

When it comes to Marvel stars, there are few things that get the Internet riled up more than a good sweater. Back when Knives Out was released in 2019, Twitter became obsessed with Chris Evans’ white sweater, which led to hilarious memes and celebrity-feueld challenges. Evans’ own dog even took part in the sweater meyhem. Last year, Loki star Tom Hiddleston gave Evans a run for his money when he wore a turtle neck in the third episode of Loki. Now, fans have become obsessed with a blue sweater Hiddleston seems to wear frequently, and it’s even caused the actor to trend on Twitter.

Apparently, Hiddleston will be will be joined by Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and Loki director Kate Herron for a special “Loki: Behind the Scenes” event hosted by Royal Television Society on March 2nd. Loki fans are excited to see Hiddleston and Di Martino together again, but not as excited as they are about whether or not the star is going to don his now-famous blue sweater.

While some fans will be on #SweaterWatch2022, we’re hoping the event will also shed some light on the upcoming second season of the series. While Herron won’t be returning to direct in order to pursue other opportunities, Hiddleston and Di Martino will be returning alongside Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), who recently teased that the second season will begin filming “pretty soon.”

You can check out some of the hilarious tweets about Hiddleston’s sweater below:

