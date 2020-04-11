Chris Evans Reacts to Baby Yoda Wearing His Knives Out Sweater

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his latest movie, Knives Out, was also a big hit and even nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars back in February. There was one breakout star in the film, and that was the sweater worn by Evans in the film. The cozy piece of clothing sparked tons of memes on Twitter and even inspired the #KnivesOutChallenge, which director Rian Johnson took part in on Twitter. Evans’ Knives Out co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, even posted a hilarious response to the sweater’s success, and Evans shared an adorable Christmas message that featured his dog Dodger rocking the look. It was inevitable that another pop culture icon from the end of 2019 would end up wearing the famous sweater: Baby Yoda. During an interview with Esquire, Evans commented on the Star Wars character’s look. (He also learned a little something about air pods, which was hilarious.)

“Next is, what I’m assuming is Baby Yoda, is he wearing air buds? What are they called? Air pods? Air buds?” When the folks clarified it’s “air pods,” he asked, “Where did I get buds from?” They explained that air buds are also a thing and he said, “Hang the **** up.” Evans gets back to Baby Yoda and adds, “Yes, he’s wearing the sweater, which was one of those memeable things. Memeable? Is that a word? It’s hard to say. Not an easy word… We’re done.” You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Based on the fact that Evans said, “what I’m assuming is Baby Yoda,” we’re going to have to assume the Marvel star has yet to watch Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Get on it, Chris!

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame‘s Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

Defending Jacob premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24th.