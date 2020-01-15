Mrs. Maisel Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe in James Corden Video

Earlier this week Sony Pictures debuted the first trailer Morbius, seemingly setting up an eventual crossover (or perhaps clash) with Marvel Studios. In the final moments of the first footage fans were surprised to see that that Jared Leto’s titular vampire will seemingly cross paths with none other than Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes aka Vulture as the character makes his first appearance since Spider-Man: Homecoming saw him imprisoned. Now another unexpected, and even more unlikely, crossover has taken place as The Late Late Show with James Corden has released a hilarious parody titled “Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel.”

A pun based sketch combines Amazon Prime Video’s Primetime Emmy and Golden Gobe winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featuring Mrs. Maisel herself Rachel Brosnahan as both herself and playing her titular Midge Maisel, the video includes parodies of some key characters from the MCU and even incorporates actual footage for Josh Brolin’s Thanos from Avengers: Infinity war. Also featuring parodies of Chris Evans’ Captain America, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and an appearance by “Spider-Man” (eagle eye’d fans will notice the suit worn in the sketch is from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man and NOT the MCU’s Spider-Man films), you can check it out in the player below.

This isn’t the first time that the two very different franchises have crossed paths. FunnyOrDie mashed-up the two properties just last year. Unlike Corden’s newly filmed sketch, that mashup used footage from both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Avengers: Infinity War to surprisingly hilarious effect.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for a fourth season, renewed after its third season debuted in December of 2019. Meanwhile the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue full speed ahead for the foreseeable future with plenty of other opportunities for Mrs. Maisel to crossover should she wish.

