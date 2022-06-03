Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Sana Amanat Addresses Bringing Kamala Khan to the MCU

Ahead of the premiere of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ next week, the world premiere of the series was held tonight in Hollywood. For fans of the character it has been a long eight years waiting for Kamala Khan to make her leap into live-action, but for the creators of the new Ms. Marvel it’s been even longer, and now a more gratifying time. While most comic characters may have one or two creators, Kamala Khan was actually the brainchild of five people collaborating together, writer G. Willow Wilson, artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and Marvel editors Stephen Wacker and Sana Amanat.

Speaking at the premiere co-executive producer of the series and co-creator of the character in the pages of Marvel Comicus, Amanat called it a ‘massive dream come true.” “It was a hope, we all hoped that maybe we could get to this place at some point,” Amanat told Variety. “We just had a good idea and we wanted to run with it and we did, and we worked really hard to bring that character to more and more people. To be here It’s kind of a massive dream come true. I know people say that but it kind of is, it sort of is.”

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan in the series, anchoring a cast that also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Fans have been thrilled by the first footage from the series but others still have reservations.

Amanat recently opened up to EW about the series as well, including its controversial change of Kamala Khan’s super powers. She tells the outlet: “The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, “How dare you change the powers!” I know people are upset about it, but as someone who’s probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell. It’s really fun to give Kamala different kinds of powers that feel big in scope and cinematic in a different way. We can do a lot of fun things with her.”

Ms. Marvel is streaming June 8 on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays.