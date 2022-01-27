Ms. Marvel Director Confirms Reshoots Currently Underway





Ms. Marvel‘s director has confirmed that reshoots are currently underway. Some new photos Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy uploaded to social media showed off some of the sights and sounds of this production. Recently, reports abounded of how Marvel Studios was tweaking the show before its big debut this year. Filming was largely believed to be completed in 2021 until that little nugget got out. Lizzie Hill of My Cosmic Circus said that they were “pretty substantial” but that notion was rebuffed. As it stands right now, Instagram Stories posts are all we have to go on. Fine-tuning this property is a big priority for Marvel Studios as Ms. Marvel is one of their most popular young characters. (She’s got to be right before her big screen debut in The Marvels next year.) However, this is a sign that things are moving along as planned ahead of the DIsney+ series’ 2022 release.

Everyone is feeling the pressure. That would include series star Iman Vellani. She talked to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In that conversation she spoke of the weight of expectations. But, she feels like they’re doing right by Kamala Khan with their work for Disney+.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani said. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Marvel revealed an official synopsis for the Disney+ show recently. Check it out down here.

“Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.”

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ sometime this year. You can stream Captain Marvel on the service right now.

