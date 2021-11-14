Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Calls Pressure of Disney+ Series “Intense”

Disney+ swept social media a few days ago with an update on its biggest projects, and Ms. Marvel showed up in a big way. The heroine is slated to bring her own TV series to life in 2022, so you can imagine how hyped fans were to check on Kamala Khan. Of course, the character’s creators were just as anxious, and one of them has admitted to fans that the pressure of it all is like nothing else.

The comment came over on Twitter from Sana Amanat, one of Kamala’s co-creators. The comic book editor, who has worked on everything from Spider-Man to Captain Marvel, is known best for their work with Kamala. And after a new look of Ms. Marvel was shared last week, Amanat had something to say.

Been working hard with an incredible team to bring this show to life. The pressure and responsibility we all feel is intense. The love we have is immense. Praying we can make you all proud. https://t.co/em0Sdhyzcv — sana amanat (@MiniB622) November 13, 2021

Of course, it isn’t hard to understand where this pressure is coming from. Ms. Marvel is one of the biggest solo series to come from Marvel Comics in the last decade. Kamala not only broke barriers as a Pakistani-American superhero, but her lively personality and powers made her a hit with fans. Ms. Marvel also brought in a slew of young female readers to the Marvel Universe amidst its debut, and there is no doubt the TV series will nab that demographic’s attention next year.

With so many eyes looking towards Kamala, the character’s creators are feeling the heat, but Amanat assures fans the pressure isn’t too much. The responsibility felt by the team is countered by their love for Ms. Marvel, so audiences can expect something special from this solo series. And with Iman Vellani tackling the character on-screen, fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to this live-action adaptation.

Want to know more about Ms. Marvel ahead of its debut? Disney+ released its official synopsis for the show not long ago, so you can read it here: “Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.”

What do you think of Amanat's take on this upcoming Marvel series? Do you have faith in Ms. Marvel's live-action leap?