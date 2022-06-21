Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Clip Features a Bollywood-Style Wedding Dance

A clip from the third episode of Ms. Marvel shows the cast celebrating her brother's wedding with a dance sequence straight out of a Bollywood movie. We're only two episodes into the newest Marvel Disney+ series, but fans have already gotten to see Ms. Marvel's powers in action, along with meeting Kamala Khan and her family/friends. Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who comes from a Pakistani family in Jersey City. When we're introduced to her older brother Aamir Khan, he is engaged to be married to Tyesha Hillman. Episode 3 will feature the couple's wedding, and a new clip gives fans a taste of the dance number that comes with it.

Mehndi dances are typical of Pakistani weddings, and the Ms. Marvel cast presents a riveting display to welcome the happy couple. Kamala kicks things off by taking center stage before she's joined by her best friend Bruno. Also spotted in the crowd is Sana Amanat, one of the co-creators of Ms. Marvel, who can be seen at the 35-second mark sitting in the crowd.

Ms. Marvel has slowly set up Kamala discovering her new cosmic powers, after putting on a pair of wrist bracelets that belonged to a family member. Her Captain Marvel fandom is also on full display, especially after attending AvengerCon in the first episode. More clues and answers involving Ms. Marvel's powers should surely be revealed as the series continues. So far, a ton of Easter eggs have been dropped, including Scott Lang launching an Ant-Man podcast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali has said she'd love to make the podcast a reality with Paull Rudd's involvement.

"I'm desperate to listen to this podcast and desperate to make it," she said earlier this month. "Like, also, why shouldn't the MCU expand into podcasting? Like fiction podcast? I mean, Paul Rudd, what's up? Let's do it. I'll write it, you just sit in a booth. It'll be a good time. I would love to hear it. And also because — I don't know, it can't be for for everyone, but for me, podcasts are my relaxed space. Like I'm obsessed with podcasts. So yeah, I can see Kamala just sitting around listening to it all the time. I'd love to make it."

Ali also revealed the podcast was what the writer's room settled on after not being allowed to say an internet streamer was streaming the battle live on the internet.

"At one point, like early days before we kind of expanded the creative team out, I was like, 'Kevin, what if there was like, drones and a live stream of the battle of 'Endgame?" And he like, 'Bisha, no,'" the writer said in a recent interview with TheWrap. "I'm like, there wasn't one Twitch streamer around for the final battle of 'Endgame'? Are we kidding? I think I lost my mind at that point, try to solve this riddle. So it was really a big iterative journey. And it was something that kind of changed and moved all the way through. And I think it must have been a Sana [Amanat] pitch by the end. Or it might even — I actually have no idea where that idea came from. But when we kind of integrated into the script, I think it was perfect. It was characterful."

Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+ Wednesday, June 22nd.