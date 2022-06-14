Ms. Marvel Confirms a Major Avengers: Endgame SHIELD Question We've All Been Asking

✖

One of the major highlights from the first episode of Ms. Marvel was the unveiling of AvengerCon, a fan event inspired by Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Since Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a huge Captain Marvel fan, it only made sense for her to be obsessed with AvengerCon as well. Images and references to many of the Avengers were found in the impressive fan event, but one particular Easter egg answers a question many fans have had regarding S.H.I.E.L.D.'s presence – or lack thereof – during the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel.com has compiled a list of every hidden reference that can be found during the AvengerCon segment of the Ms. Marvel debut. Some Easter eggs are apparent and easily seen, such as the giant Hulk hands near the entryway and a mural dedicated to Iron Man and Black Widow, two founding Avengers who sacrificed their lives in Avengers: Endgame. Speaking of the last Avengers movie, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent has created a memoir recapping The Battle of Earth between the Avengers/Guardians of the Galaxy and Thanos' Black Order. An exert from I Was There… states it details "the clash between the heroes of earth and the Alien scourge threatening our fragile planet." The memoir also includes a conversation with Hawkeye and boasts of a first-hand account of Tony Stark using the Infinity Gauntlet to defeat the Mad Titan Thanos, even though the author was nowhere close to the battle. The site revealed the author was 6,000 feet away.

A clip from Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel makes a reference to Thor, as Kamala Khan struggles to unravel the mystery behind her new cosmic powers. Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali once pitched an idea that'd tie the show directly into Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was quick to shut it down.

"At one point, like early days before we kind of expanded the creative team out, I was like, 'Kevin, what if there was like, drones and a live stream of the battle of 'Endgame?" And he like, 'Bisha, no,'" the writer said in a recent interview with TheWrap. "I'm like, there wasn't one Twitch streamer around for the final battle of 'Endgame'? Are we kidding? I think I lost my mind at that point, try to solve this riddle. So it was really a big iterative journey. And it was something that kind of changed and moved all the way through. And I think it must have been a Sana [Amanat] pitch by the end. Or it might even — I actually have no idea where that idea came from. But when we kind of integrated into the script, I think it was perfect. It was characterful."

New episodes of Ms. Marvel release every Wednesday on Disney+.