Ms. Marvel Fan Shares Heartfelt Letter From Lead Star Iman Vellani

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is the next series to be released on Disney+, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series will star newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and the actress is already paying it forward. A fan on TikTok recently revealed that Vellani sent him her signature on an index card as well as a heartfelt letter. You can read what the actress had to say in the letter below.

“Thank you so much for your letter Tim, it really means a lot. Marvel movies mean the world to me and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of them now,” Iman wrote “And to know people like you will be watching this show with your daughter in mind is all I could ask for. I really hope you and Emma enjoy watching it as much as I did making it! – Iman”

Recently, Ms. Marvel’s popularity has been on a bit of a rise. The character has reached a point of popularity to headline her own series and become one of the main characters in Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Marvels. Sana Amanat, one of the co-creators of Ms. Marvel, previously discussed her emotions on her characters rising popularity. In an interview with The Inquirer from a few years ago, Amanat talked about characters sudden popularity.



“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously said of Khan’s rising popularity. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”



Here’s how Disney+ describes the series: “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger.



Ms. Marvel is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022!