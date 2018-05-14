Marvel Studios Has Plans for Ms. Marvel

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Carol Danvers isn’t the only Marvel headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has revealed in an interview with the BBC that Marvel Studios does have plans for Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel to make her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he left the exact state of those plans pretty vague.

“Captain Marvel‘s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige said. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

Kamala Khan was created in 2013 by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona, first appearing in Captain Marvel #14 and then debuting in her own comic book series a few months later with Ms. Marvel #1.

Khan is a young Muslim girl living in Jersey City who idolizes superheroes, especially Carol Danvers. When a Terrigen Mist cloud wafts over the city, Khan undergoes Terrigenesis and discovers she’s an Inhuman. Her powers include the ability to change her size and shape and to heal.

Khan becomes a local superhero using the persona of Ms. Marvel, the identity that Carol Danvers left behind when she took up the mantle of Captain Marvel. Since then, Ms. Marvel has become an integral part of the Marvel universe superhero community, joining the Avengers, the Protectors, and helping to launch a new version of the Champions.

Ms. Marvel has proven to be one of Marvel’s most successful new characters of the 21st century. That she is a teenage Muslim girl has helped her to resonate with many readers who felt underrepresented in the Marvel universe. Wilson has continued to craft the Ms. Marvel comic book series through several relaunches, giving the character a strong sense of quality and consistency.

Ms. Marvel has already appeared in animation in Avengers Assemble. She’ll next appear in the upcoming animated movie Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, which showcases many of Marvel’s new generation of characters.

That Ms. Marvel is so inspired by Captain Marvel is likely why Feige mentioned the Captain Marvel movie, which is currently filming, when asked about Ms. Marvel. Perhaps Kamala Khan could make an appearance in a future Captain Marvel movie before getting her own film, much like how she appeared in a Captain Marvel comic before her own series debuted.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.