Ms. Marvel Set Photo Shows Kamala Khan on the Run in Homemade Costume

Ms. Marvel is currently undergoing a round of reshoots in Atlanta, and the outdoor sets have already led to some leaked photos popping up online. Famed paparazzo @atlanta_filming happened to catch some of the action on-set, even releasing a snippet of it through his Instagram profile. Though little can be seen, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan can be seen in her homemade suit, the same one seen in her teaser trailer.

The paparazzo then explains what was happening during the scene, saying Khan was on the run from some drones. “Since none of the first shots sold I doubt these will. The drone was really cool looking,” the account shared. “They had a physically [sic] prop that two guys carried…I wasn’t close enough to hear them but I am sure they were saying beezzzz, beezzzz, pitu! pitu!”

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Ms. Marvel co-creator and producer Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

In addition to Ms. Marvel, Vellani’s character is expected to pop up in The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film,” The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously explained of the show. “Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

