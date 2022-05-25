Ms. Marvel Directors Want to see Her Evolve in MCU Similar to Spider-Man

✖





Ms. Marvel's directors want to see her evolve in the MCU just like Spider-Man did. In a conversation with TotalFilm, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah argued for Kamala Khan to have a long arc in the MCU. "It's just the beginning," Fallah said. "There's a lot more you can do." It would seem that Kevin Feige agrees with them because she's already scheduled to hit the big screen in The Marvels next year. However, before we can get off to space-based adventures, fans have to be introduced to our clever heroine in her Disney+ series. June 8 can't come quickly enough for longtime fans of her character.

"In the same way you see Tom Holland as Peter Parker evolve... that's the bar, basically," El Arbi explained. "For us, personally, it's a masterpiece of a movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The bar is now so high. It just inspires us and also the other people involved in Ms. Marvel, to be like, 'What can we do to try to reach that goal one day?'"

This will be Ms. Marvel's big introduction and like Spider-Man, she's probably going to need some help learning the ropes of this superhero thing. It sounds like Marvel has plans for her to keep growing into her power and adapting. So much of the social media conversation around this show has centered around her powers. But, at her core, Kamala Khan's popularity rests with relatability and being in stories that people like. (Just like the Wall-Crawler did all those years ago!)

Series star Iman Vellani spoke to Zavvi about the tone of their show, but also recognizing how challenging teenage life can be at points. "We are self-aware of how cheesy the show gets sometimes, but when you are growing up everything is so heightened – your emotions, crushes, friendships – it all feels so new," she reflected. "Minor inconveniences also feel like the end of the world. We hold onto that feeling of when you are a kid just wanting to grow up. And when you are a teenager you think you know everything but you don't as you haven't lived yet. We really lean into that."

Here's how Marvel describes Ms. Marvel's big MCU introduction: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

