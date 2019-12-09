Ms. Marvel Working Title Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has quite a lot on its plate in the coming years, both on the big screen and the Disney+ streaming service. One of the most-anticipated elements is definitely Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ series that is set to introduce audiences to Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently teased that production on the series will start next year, and a key element of the production has been announced. In the newest issue of Production Weekly, it was revealed that the working title for Ms. Marvel is “Jersey”, an appropriate reference to Kamala’s hometown of Jersey City.

In the comics, Kamala is a teenage girl who learns that she has polymorphing powers, allowing her to “embiggen” or shrink any parts of her body. Inspired by Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala uses her powers to protect her hometown of Jersey City, and eventually joins the Avengers. The television adaptation will be showrun by Bisha K. Ali, who recently served as a writer for the television reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

“It is so far beyond what either [editor Sana Amanat] or I ever envisioned going into this series six, going on seven, years ago, that I almost can’t process it,” G. Willow Wilson, who co-created the character, said in an interview last month. “I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen; they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential. I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action; I don’t know how that’s going to work out in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.