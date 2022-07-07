Ms. Marvel Star Mehwish Hayat Thanks Fans For Loving Aisha

The fifth episode of Ms. Marvel was released on Disney+ yesterday and showcased the love story of Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandparents. The couple was played by Fawad Khan (Hasan) and Mehwish Hayat (Aishia) and fans have taken to social media to gush over their romance. Today, Hayat took to Twitter to thank fans for their response to her character and hilariously reveal that she's learned some new Internet slang.

"Wow! Aisha on the Disney+ homepage! Overwhelmed with all the love frm around the 🌎. Getting emotional the way she's touched so many peoples' hearts.♥️BTW came across 'simping' & 'face card' for the 1st time- thank you for improving my vocabulary!🥰," Hayat wrote. You can check out her Twitter post below:

Episodes 4 and 5 of Ms. Marvel were helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the Academy Award-winning director of A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face, which are Pakistan-set documentaries that tell the stories of women overcoming tragedies. Ms. Marvel marks Obaid-Chinoy's first time tackling a fictional series, and she has helped infuse the show with Pakistani history and culture. In the latest episode, Kamala traveled back in time to the Partition of India, which is a pivotal moment in her family history as well as the real world. In a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Obaid-Chinoy opened up about the show's authentic take on Pakistan.

"I've spent the better part of two decades actually collecting oral histories from 1947," Obaid-Chinoy said. "It is sort of a geeky sort of other part of my life that I am drawn to that history. Because it is a deeply traumatic time for millions and millions of people. One of the largest mass migrations the world has ever seen, yet it's very rarely visualized. So when you bring a superhero into that world, you have to bear witness to that history in the most authentic manner. And so when Kamala lands into partition and she walks onto that platform, I recreated every frame from a photograph from 1947. And so the things that you see on the platform with the way people are being carried, the way people are going... All of that is a recreation from a photograph from 1947."

The finale of Ms. Marvel will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, July 13th.