This Ms. Marvel Ad in New Jersey Is Just Perfect

✖

Ms. Marvel has put up an eye-catching ad in New Jersey, and it is just, perfect. As you can see below, the new MS. Marvel ad takes the iconic "Welcome to New Jersey" welcome sign on the New Jersey Turnpike and turns it into an iconic image of Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) that Marvel Comics readers will swoon over. Check out a classic Ms. Marvel image updated for the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kamala Khan setting on New Jersey/NYC staples like streetlights, or turnpike signs, are (as stated) a fundamental part of the character's history and popularity. Jersey City, New Jersey is as much a character in Kamala's world as her Ms. Marvel persona is. Early reactions to Ms. Marvel have indicated that Marvel Studios has indeed nailed the world-building aspect of Kamala's story, making Jersey City a fun, vibrant, multicultural urban landscape (which is much better than the actual Jersey City). This kind of interactive display in real life is perfect for getting attention, and subtly reinforces both who Ms. Marvel is, and how her story will be different than a lot of MCU content we've seen before.

Marvel fans already seem to agree, as early reactions for Ms. Marvel generally seem to delight in the "slice of life moments in the show, as well as (finally) getting the perspective of everyday regular citizens on the events and characters of the MCU:

"#MsMarvel is so much fun! A lot of it is slice-of-life based (nice to get the perspective of how regular people in the MCU view the superheroics going on around them). The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered." --Julia Delbel

"I've seen the first episode of #MsMarvel and spoiler free – I love this show. It is everything I could have wanted. I say this a lot about our girl Kamala Khan, but I've literally never felt so seen. But like me... specifically. Iman Vellani is a DELIGHT. Put her in everything... I want to say very briefly the way the culture is integrated is one of my favorite things -- it's not there to be discussed or liked or disliked, it's a fact. Just a part of her life. And that's how it's treated. I loved seeing it. #MsMarvel" --Preeti Chhibber

Here's the Synopsis for Ms. Marvel. It will start streaming on Disney+ on June 8th.