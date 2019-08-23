Ms. Marvel TV Series Coming to Disney+

Spider-Who? While there are reports that a breakdown in negotiations between Disney and Sony has led to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man being removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige and his team are working to bring one of Marvel’s other beloved teen characters to the ever-expanding franchise. Fans have been asking for a live-action Kamala Khan for years, and it looks like those dreams are finally coming true. Ms. Marvel is on the way.

ComicBook.com confirmed with a source ahead of the Disney+ panel on Friday that Marvel Studios is working on a Ms. Marvel TV series for the upcoming streaming service. Unlike previous shows from Marvel TV, this series will be a part of the MCU, allowing Kamala Khan to join the other characters on the big screen at any point.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, British writer Bisha K. Ali, a comedian and staff writer on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, will be penning the series and acting as showrunner. No casting details or release dates have been made available at this time.

The Disney+ panel at D23 Expo is set to begin at 3:30pm PT on Friday. It’s likely that Marvel Studios and Disney will confirm the news there. There’s also a chance that Feige could announce the casting of Kamala Khan, but that remains to be seen.

The future is looking even brighter for Ms. Marvel after a couple of major announcements over the last week. Kamala Khan is already one of the most popular teenage characters in all of Marvel, and now she’s about to be featured in two major mediums. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Kamala Khan will appear in the upcoming Square Enix video game, Marvel’s Avengers, set to release in 2020.

Disney+ launches on November 12th.