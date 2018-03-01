Will Marvel Announce the Fantastic Four Coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Tomorrow?

Marvel is teasing a revelation tomorrow, and hopeful fans are putting their money on the Fantastic Four.

Earlier today, Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: Infinity War would come out a week early.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, technically, Robert Downey, Jr. suggested that it happen, and the official Marvel Twitter account said that it was a “FANTASTIC idea.” All-caps theirs.

As you might imagine, in the split instant it took the light from that tweet to hit the first set of eyeballs, fan speculation was already born that Marvel was teasing an appearance by the Fantastic Four.

Those might seem like relatively idle speculations, but when Marvel’s Ryan Penagos, VP & Creative Executive of New Media, tweeted a GIF from Men in Black, saying “Imagine what you’ll know tomorrow.” The tweet, released two minutes after the release date change, has fans assuming that there will be a big Infinity War revelation in the next day or so.

The Four’s film rights are tied up at Fox, but bringing Marvel’s first family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something fans have been hoping for since 2015’s rebooted Fantastic Four film crashed and burned like a rocket bombarded by cosmic rays.

The upcoming sequel to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War will be the fourth movie in the franchise, and will kickstart the fourth phase of Marvel movies. That is a lot of fours, and some fans had speculated that there could be no better way to acknowledge them all than by adding Marvel’s most famous quartet to the mix.

The film rights have been an obstacle since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, but with Marvel parent company Disney now in talks to buy Fox outright, Disney executives acknowledged that it is likely the X-Men and Fantastic Four would be reintegrated into the Marvel Universe proper. In fan circles, there has been a lot of chatter about whether the acquisition would open up doors even before it is completed, since there is nothing to deter Fox and Disney executives from working in the spirit of mutual benefit, as Sony did with their Spider-Man rights.

Meanwhile, we don’t actually know what Penagos was hinting at. Looks like we will have to wait until at least tomorrow to find out…!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.