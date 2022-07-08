Black Panther 2: Namor Fans Hyped Over Character's Rumored Appearance in Sequel

This week is shaping up to be quite the time for Marvel fans. In addition to Loki debuting on Disney+ this Wednesday, rumors began circulating Monday of Namor's eventual arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You see, months ago, the trades reported Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Fast forward to now, and The Illuminerdi is reporting that Huerta is, in fact, playing Namor. In addition to the beloved character, the same report suggests both Namora and Attuma — both iconic Atlanteans in their own right — are also joining the Black Panther follow-up. Suffice to say, fans of the Marvel Studios franchise are hyped over the reports, crossing their fingers on the character's inclusion.

The sequel, of course, is named Wakanda Forever in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, who will not be recast by Marvel Studios. Instead, the film will explore other features of the fictional country.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” franchise star Lupita Nyong’o previously said of the movie. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

