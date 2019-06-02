Naomi Watts Posted Adorable Throwback Photos in Honor of Tom Holland’s Birthday

Yesterday was the 23rd birthday of Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, long before he was the friendly neighborhood hero, he was starring alongside Naomi Watts in the Oscar-nominated film The Impossible. The 2012 historical drama followed a family who got caught in Thailand during the devastating 2004 tsunami. The Impossible was Holland’s first live-action acting role, which he landed at age 16. Watts, who played his mom in the film, still clearly has love for her onscreen son, and took the time to honor Holland’s birthday with some excellent throwback photos.

“Happy, Happy Birthday to lovely @tomholland2013 So much love to you. Here are some little memories from #theimpossible So much fun was had despite all the cuts and bruises… the fake ones too! ❤️Thailand 🇹🇭,” Watts wrote.

Many fans commented on the photo, loving the adorable young Tom and praising The Impossible.

“AWH HES SO SMALL,” @a.rachnology wrote.

“I absolutely loved this movie! Such a raw performance,” @ralstonian replied.

“I’m not crying…..tears? Don’t know her? You definitely can’t hear my heart melting, like at all. Who the f said I can’t breathe rn!? Pfft I’m fine,” @toms_soft_curls joked.

Watts wasn’t the only person to send Holland some love for his birthday. The actor’s Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star, Zendaya, posted a fun tribute to her “weird” friend. Robert Downey Jr. also wrote a sweet Instagram post in his honor, and Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt both commented on a birthday video posted by Holland.

You can catch Holland currently in theaters in Avengers: Endgame and next in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Watts is set to star in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, which does not yet have a title. Recently, the actor shared why she accepted the role.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.