NASA Explains The Role Thor Plays In Their Operations

Iron Man seems to be stranded in space in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, but NASA is on the case, and they’re getting some help from Thor.

After the Endgame trailer hit, NASA reached out to Marvel with some helpful advice, saying “Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man”

They also shared an image of mission control to give Marvel an idea of their setup, and one fan managed to find Thor is alive and well at NASA, complete with a hammer to call his own. Granted, it isn’t a mystical hammer, and Nasa explained just what their THOR does.

Finally found the hammer. pic.twitter.com/b18zTRV9Ep — Darshan Baid (@frunkad) December 9, 2018

“The THermal Operations and Resource (THOR) officer is truly one of Mission Control’s mightiest heroes. They ensure the operation of multiple @Space_Station subsystems which collect, distribute & reject heat from critical equipment and payloads for the success of the mission.”

So there you go. Thor is helping to keep the universe safe, both from Asgard and mission control.

As for Endgame, Thor looks pretty dejected in the first trailer, which is understandable. As fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War, he’s got a score to settle with Thanos, and not just for wiping out half of the universe, though that is a sore spot. At the beginning of the movie, Thanos decimates the Asgardian’s ship and his Black Order kills many. Thanos himself kills not only Heimdall but also Loki in front of Thor, and we still don’t know what happened to the rest of the crew.

Later in the movie Thor hits what he feels to be the killing blow, and while it would have killed Thanos eventually, it doesn’t kill him right away, and it’s long enough for Thanos to snap his fingers and rid it of half its inhabitants, including heroes like Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and more.

Now Thor will have to team up with the remaining heroes, which is mostly made up of the original Avengers team, to set things right, though luckily they’ll also get some help from new recruits like Captain Marvel to make it happen. Here’s hoping they can set things right.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.