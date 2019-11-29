The National Dog Show Best In Show Winner Is Named After An Avenger

Marvel’s Avengers pretty much dominated the box office every time they assembled, resulting in films like Marvel’s Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Pretty impressive to be sure, but the influence of the team isn’t just seen in film, but is also seen in other surprising sectors of the world, including this year’s National Dog Show. At this year’s show is where a 2-year-old male bulldog won the competition, and the adorable pup is named after one of the team’s most powerful members, the God of Thunder himself Thor (via CBS News).

Thor won the National Dog Show’s Best in Show title on Thursday, though Thor isn’t his actual registered show name. That would be GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, but we like Thor better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor won against difficult odds, as he was competing against over 2000 other dogs in the competition. First, he won the non-sporting group against 19 other breeds, and after that victory, he faced 6 other group winners to finally take the Best in Show title.

We’re pretty sure Thor would be quite proud of the pup, and as you can see in the photos above, he’s absolutely deserving of the award (and ridiculously adorable).

After the win Thor’s handler Eduardo Paris dropped to the ground and gave Thor a big hug, and he couldn’t be happier for his canine friend.

“He’s a dog that always gives everything for me,” handler Eduardo Paris told NBC after the win.”I love this dog and that’s all for me.”

This year’s competition also marked the introduction of a new breed, the Azawakh. The Azawakh is a West African sighthound and competed in the Hound Group.

The National Dog Show has been held yearly since 1933 and is one of the oldest benched dog shows in the United States. For those unfamiliar with the term, a benched show requires that dogs be on assigned benches when they aren’t competing, and that allows spectators to meet all the dogs and share details and photos of them throughout the show.

As for Thor, he definitely deserves the win, and we couldn’t be happier for him and his handler.