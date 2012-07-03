Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Is Coming to Netflix

✖

Netflix is bringing Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to the streaming service next month. In their released films for June, eagle-eyed fans spotted The Amazing Spider-Man on the list for the first day of the new month. Because of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it stands to reason that there will be a lot more viewers for the Garfield fronted movie than ever before. His duo of movies has always provided a curious little detour after Tobey Maguire's mega-popular trilogy and before Tom Holland swung onto the scene. No Way Home went a long way in giving his version of Spidey some closure after the intense end to Amazing Spider-Man 2. A lot of theater-goers reported walking out of the MCU entry with a much more profound respect for Garfield's time in the tights. "Peter 3" managed to worm his way into the hearts of people who might have been too young to see his movies the first time around. Now, there are fans hoping he gets another shot.

In a previous conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor reaffirmed his love of the character. Playing Spider-Man at any point will always hold a special place for any of these three actors. But, for Garfield, in-particular, this was the culmination of a lifelong dream. Fans made sure he felt the love after No Way Home released.

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," he explained. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

Garfield added, "I'm very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was."

However, it doesn't seem like we'll see Garfield on the big screen again any time soon. He told Variety that he believes a break is in order after all these projects so close together.

"I'm going to rest for a little bit," Garfield said. "I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

