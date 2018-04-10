New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Photo Released

While Infinity War is the current topic du jour, you shouldn’t forget about Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The upcoming sequel will feature Hope Van Dyne’s full transformation into The Wasp, a role played by Evangeline Lilly. In a new photo from the film she can be seen alongside Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and the two look ready to jump into action. It is important to note though that while this is a superhero origin in some ways, it won’t be like others you have seen.

“You’ve never seen a superhero origin story with less blunders,” Lilly told USA Today. “She knows what she’s doing and she’s been grooming herself for this moment her whole life. The satisfaction in watching her finally get to live it out is really fun.” The actress also believes she has “one of the most comfortable suits” in the Marvel movie universe: “I spent six months doing copious amounts of fittings getting it to be just perfect, so I could move and still look my best.”

You can view the new photo above.

Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed is thrilled to be able to bring the dynamic team to the big screen.

“It’s something we’re excited about,” Reed told Modern Myth. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.