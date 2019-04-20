The Original Avengers Take the Spotlight in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

In the weeks leading up to Avengers: Endgame, the marketing teams at Marvel Studios and Walt Disney have been hard at work making sure their next blockbuster is in tip-top shape. One facet of their marketing plan has seen the production studio release several posters over the past weeks showcasing the Avengers in various light.

The most recent poster from SG Posters showcases the original six Avengers as they stroll down a dimly-lit hall. A light at their back casts shadows on the floor, though the shadows aren’t of them — they’re of the heroes that were killed in Avengers: Infinity War. From left to right, the Avengers still alive are Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

As you can see on the floor, their shadows are of those people lost in Infinity War. Again, from left to right, the shadows are Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizbeth Olsen), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

In the grand scheme of things, it’s a peculiar choice to include Loki in the poster, as he was killed before the Decimation took place, and not dusted away like the other characters on the poster. Though it’s just a concept poster of sorts, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that Loki would be one of the characters returning to life at some point in Avengers: Endgame.

Perfectly in line with the lead up to Avengers: Infinity War last year, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to social media last week to share a letter to fans asking them not to spoil the movie for others that can’t watch it until later.

“For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers,” the brothers said in their letter. “Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction.”

“Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

What’s been your favorite Endgame poster released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

