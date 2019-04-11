‘Avengers: Endgame’ Television Spot Debuts New Footage

Despite releasing a pseudo-trailer earlier in the day, Marvel Studios has surprise dropped one of their first major television spots, something that has a fair amount of new footage. Fans get a longer look inside Avengers HQ with the team looking at the headshots of those missing as a result of The Decimation. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is with the Avengers by this time and instead of showing Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), the screens show Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård).

The clip then goes on to show a few shots that we’ve seen in prior trailers before it shows a desperate Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) shielding his eyes from something bright, presumably when he’s still stranded on the Benatar somewhere among the cosmos. We also get another new shot of new buddies Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) as they’re trapped in an explosion.

Last but not least, the whole spot is narrated by Thanos (Josh Brolin) with lines we’ve yet to hear before.

“The work is done,” the Mad Titan says. “I’m done. What I’m about to do, I’m going to enjoy it, very, very much.”

The new spot follows a big day for Marvel Studios in which Avengers: Endgame smashed pre-sale records. According to one Fandango representative, they’ve experienced unprecedented sales.

“Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango‘s top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like this – it’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment – as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

Were you able to get your tickets today? How do you think the Avengers stop Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

