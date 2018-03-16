New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Released

In preparation for Avengers: Infinity War‘s earlier-than-promised release date, Marvel Studios and Disney have released a new trailer for the upcoming ensemble flick.

The trailer, seen in the video above, sees all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming into play in an effort to combat Thanos and his desire to destroy the entire universe. After all, “balancing the universe” does “put a smile” on his face. Originally, Avengers: Infinity War was set for release on May 4, 2018, but the studio moved the U.S. release date up by a week, likely in an effort to dodge the also-moved-up Deadpool sequel release on May 18th. Now, the third Avengers film is set to arrive on April 27, 2018.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.