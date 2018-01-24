Marvel Announces New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sneak Peek Tonight

A new sneak peek of Avengers: Infinity War will arrive on Wednesday night.

Marvel Canada took to Twitter with the promise of the new sneak peek. “Tune into [The Launch] tonight at 9 PM ET on [CTV],” the tweet reads. “The Static Shift will be giving you an exclusive sneak-peek at Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War.” It is fittingly accompanied by a gif of Tony Stark taking his glasses off to see something unbelievable.

The tweet has since been deleted. ComicBook.com has reached out to Marvel for more details.

The sneak-peek can be any number of things. It may be a behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast and crew describing the film. There may be a brand new trailer arriving to be attached to Black Panther‘s release. It may be a short clip from the film or it may be something completely unpredictable.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the upcoming film’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War will feature cast members from every Marvel Studios film to date, pulling together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes and their supporting characters under the direction of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.