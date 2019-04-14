‘Avengers: Endgame’ Every Journey Has An End Teaser Released

Part of the journey is the end. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/93jQYXiBfa pic.twitter.com/2EJC7yvK7M — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 14, 2019

The marketing push for Avengers: Endgame continues its push into overtime, with one recent teaser hinting at a grim fate for one of the original Avengers. Playing off the Endgame name, Marvel Studios released a teaser with various clips of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with overlayed text reading “Every journey has an end.” The clips included in this video are for Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s likely the studio will be releasing one of these for the main Avengers, or at least the ones who’ve appeared at least five times to fit in the one-clip-per-word ratio. Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) each have at least five appearances under their belt while Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) only have four on-screen appearances each, not counting The Incredible Hulk, that is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Thor’s fate, Hemsworth is entirely unaware of whether his character lives or dies. After the critical and commercial success of Thor: Ragnarok, many fans have hoped he’d be the first character to a receive a fourth solo film. Either way, Hemsworth admits he’d be happy to come back should Marvel Studios have a use for him.

“This is sort of Marvel’s Phase Three wrapping up and culmination of all this journey, whether or not they go off and shoot other things — prequels or sequels or whatever they can do — I mean Loki (Tom Hiddleston), my brother, has come back nine times, every time he dies he just keeps appearing,” Hemsworth said. “So who knows what’s in store for anyone. Me personally, it’s the best fun I’ve ever had, and I’d be happy to do more if they wanted me. More than happy.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

How many Avengers do you think will make it out of Endgame alive? Which characters do you think will kick the bucket? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!