New Black Widow Trailer Drops

Ahead of its May release, Marvel Studios has released a new look at Black Widow. Disney took to the NCAA’s National Championship football game to unveil the new footage, featuring the likes of Scarlett Johansson’s titular character, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. You can see the new footage above.

Last week, Harbour compared his character in the flick to a “failed” Captain America.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s this guy who is closely linked to Natasha back in the day,” Harbour recently told TheWrap. “I don’t think it’s been quite revealed exactly how, but I think you can see in the family dynamic that he was a bit of a fatherly figure to her. And a number of years go by and he’s past his prime. So he gets back into his superhero outfit, and it still fits, but it’s a little tighter than before. I think the great thing about the Red Guardian is he really is —he was the Captain America of his day for Russia. And he was the great hope of Russia, in a certain sense.”

The actor added, “I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that? And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he’s not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.