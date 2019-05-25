Anthony Mackie Becomes the New Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fan Art

Before long, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be making its way to a fancy new streaming platform but until then, we’re stuck with all the fan art and speculative theories we can get our hands on. One astonishing new piece of fan art has started going viral on Instagram, showing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) getting some new, comic-accurate duds as he assumes the Captain Americamantle. This latest piece of fan art comes from @erathrim20, a budding artist with all kinds of incredible Marvel (and other) fan art on their page.

It should be noted that we have no reason to believe Wilson will actually start going by Captain America after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we just know he’s now the bearer of the iconic red, white, and blue shield. At one recent convention appearance, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan speculated the series would also focus on Bucky Barnes trying to get accustomed to normal life.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

“I have a blast working with Anthony,” the actor continued. “It’s very funny half the time. It’s just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.”

One recent trade report revealed that the mini-series would be six episodes long and begin production later this Fall, aiming for an August 2020 release date.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. The Marvel shows on Disney+ are expected to start rolling out in 2020.