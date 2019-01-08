New ‘Captain Marvel’ Dolby Cinema Poster Revealed

Ahead of a highly-anticipated sneak peek of Captain Marvel later tonight, Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios have begun a massive rollout of marketing collateral for the Brie Larson-starring filming. In addition to making tickets for the film available to purchase, various vendors have started to release their exclusive promotional posters.

In the case of Dolby Cinema, the tech conglomerate released a vintage-style poster featuring Carol Danvers in full Kree regalia. As she flies towards the top of the page, fighter jets can be screaming across the background. The background also prominently features the iconic Captain Marvel star logo complete in scarlet and blue colors.

Check out our exclusive artwork from @MarvelStudios‘ #CaptainMarvel and discover her power in Dolby Cinema! Get tix now: //t.co/2xwS1QOBjl pic.twitter.com/oZlZUgfzFg — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) January 7, 2019

Though often times seen in her teal and navy suit in the official stills release from Marvel Studios, an increasing amount of posters and promo items have been sure to showcase the character’s classic blue and red suit.

An exact time for the new footage debut is unavailable, it’s slated to air sometime tonight during the NCCA National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson. For fans chomping at the bit to secure their tickets for the March 8th blockbuster, tickets are now available for purchase through Fandango or directly through theaters.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.