Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/19/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman: Year One #1, Guardians of the Galaxy #6, and Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AMERICAN CARNAGE #8

It’s a shame that American Carnage seems to be coming to an end. The Bryan Hill and Leandro Hernandez series has done a fantastic job of tackling modern racism in the United States, reminding readers of the uncomfortable reality that white supremacists aren’t just one-dimensional monsters. Case in point—Jennifer Morgan, the adult daughter of Presidential candidate and white supremacist leader Wynn Morgan, is both the major domo of her father’s organization and a broken child unable to break free of years of her father’s teachings and influences. She manipulates everyone, from her lover Richard Wright, to her father, to the masked killer that she employs as the silent gun to clean up her father’s messes. While Jennifer is a villain (because she is), American Carnage takes great pains to remind the reader that she’s as much a victim of her father’s hatred as those she’s killed. And with a major confrontation brewing in what seems to be next month’s final issue, it’s Jennifer that could ultimately make or break her father’s entire organization. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AQUAMAN #49

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions courtesy of Aquaman #49. The issue drops a few surprise bombshells, but writer Kelly Sue DeConnick ensures there’s more to them than simple shock factor. The revelations are shocking, yes, but they feel earned and a signigant aid to that earned feeling is how at ease and natural the two leads are when they’re together. For lack of a better term, DeConnick’s Arthur and Mera have amazing chemistry. Artist Viktor Bogdanovic only heightens that chemistry with pencils that exude charm and a comfortability between the two that a story like this needs. Jonathan Glapion, Daniel Henriques, Ryan Winn, and Sunny Gho also all deliver stellar visuals as well and, coupled with a genuinely compelling addition to the Aquaman mythos in Mother Shark, everything here just syncs up perfectly. Don’t miss out on Aquaman, because you’ll instantly regret it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #73

Like many of Tom King’s recent issues of Batman, Batman #73 is a story built less on what is said and more on how it’s presented with other details. In the case of this issue, that includes the unexpected juxtaposition of Batman—Bruce Wayne, rather—and “Home on the Range” as Thomas and Bruce Wayne set out on an unexpected and somewhat surreal journey. But it’s the way that journey is presented that makes Batman #73 one of the most satisfying issues of the run thus far. Mikel Janin’s art is absolutely stunning and somehow even better when paired with Jordie Bellaire’s color and Clayton Cowles letters. Every page is an exquisite delight so beautifully crafted you can feel the desert sun on your face as you read and as the Waynes make their way towards an uncertain destination. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

GODDESS MODE #6

Goddess Mode brings its big story to a close this week with issue six, but fans will be fighting to take apart the most important bits. The climatic chapters ties up all the loose ends Goddess Mode brought up, but its overly full character roster will give readers whiplash if they aren’t careful. The issue tempers its exposition in length, but readers will surely feel the issue drag just after the midpoint. Still, characters like Cassandra are as colorful as ever even if fans may be disappointed by the heroine’s final outing. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #26

The Justice League is preparing for war. After Lex Luthor seemingly “sacrificed” himself as a message for humanity to give into their baser instincts in preparation for the coming collapse of the Multiverse, this issue of Justice League shows how the team is preparing in their own way. While Superman enlists the heroes of the Multiverse to find the missing Monitors, Hawkgirl has organized the heroes of our world to find the Legion of Doom and prepare for their eventual onslaught. Meanwhile, J’onn is on his own hunt—looking for a mysterious cloaked figure that seems to be pushing people towards their most sinister desires and inspiring “doom” all around the world. This was a great issue that felt like a very important glimpse into the wider DC Universe as we enter the “Year of the Villain.” While the focus remains on the core Justice League team, this suddenly feels like a much bigger comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCIFER #9

There was a moment where I had to put this title down and have an intense internal monologue. As Caliban and a guest feasted on a demon, a scene unfolded that was equal parts terrifying and beautiful. That’s right, somehow this team manages to butcher a demon, cook it up, and make one hell of an enthralling tale about it. A much-needed Caliban-centric issue allows us to relate to many of the character’s woes—sure, we can’t identify with being a half-demon, but many of us can understand his feelings of being left out in an unfamiliar world. This issue is a fever-dream tale that you can’t help but love. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

NIGHTWING #61

For taking over the title in the midst of a story arc, Dan Jurgens does a killer job wrapping it up nice and tight. Giving Ric a noir tone really helps this book stand out as the titular character—and former, for that matter—continues trying to figure out who he really is. At the very least, the tonal shift breathes some new life into an otherwise stale plot. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

PEARL #10

After a head-turning issue, this installment of Pearl takes some space to decompress and let its central characters breathe. Jumping ahead of the previous cliffhanger provides readers a chance to soak in the joy of a blossoming new relationship and the internal struggles faced by both partners, without reading like too much of a detour. It poses what seems like a natural question regarding normality and remains focused on the crime plot and bloodshed at hand. Gaydos presents even the most mundane scenes with flair and when he finally does return to the tense standoff from Pearl #9, he delivers a splash that will leave readers reeling. It’s another fine installment in a story that has significantly built on the strengths of its earliest issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #99

I feel like a disproportionate amount of Scooby Doo: Where Are You? mysteries involve real estate schemes of some kind. This issue’s backup feature involves a group of real estate developers plotting to get Coney Island land on the cheap by scaring away boardwalk patrons using the Jersey Devil. It’s an interesting plot, in part because it mimics the real push and pull over redevelopment of Coney Island in recent years. If you want your kids to learn a bit about the gradual erasure of a classic amusement park, pick up this comic today! — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE #1

Superman: Year One #1 is uneven and disjointed on a superficial level, and deeply troubling once one begins to examine its ideology. Returning to the Riverdale of the 1940s and 50s, this is a vision of Superman that likely existed in the hearts and minds of many young men who grew up reading comics from that period. He is a powerful individual prepared to enforce his vision of what is right upon the world, noting the value of power and violence at the dinner table. He is served by the women and friends around him, a ready hero for their praise and unending support. Yet he is the only character that exists in this tableau, an individual who defines others solely in their relationships to himself. Thus he is a version of Superman isolated from humanity, one capable of dominating, but incapable of love. Why would we ever aspire to that form of heroism? — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #31

The worst of situations can bring even the most fractured of people together, and that’s definitely the case for the Teen Titans. If you ever wanted an excuse to hate Lobo, all you need to do is read Titans, as writer Adam Glass presents every single reason why Crush wants nothing to do with her biological father. This issue is mostly a slugfest, but it does present some subtle and stirring emotions from Crush, mostly done through her expressions revealing the more vulnerable human underneath her rigid exterior. Credit for that, in many ways, goes to artist Bernard Chang and colorist Marcelo Maiolo, who also crafted one visually thrilling throw down that is as insane as you would expect in a fight between two powerhouses. Hopefully, part two will feature a bit more depth in regards to this long awaited reunion, but part one certainly made one heck of an impression, and we can’t wait to see how this all plays out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN: NEXTGEN #5

The NextGen story in the “Age of X-Man” comes to a close with a whimper. After everything we’ve seen, everything the characters have been through, it all amounts to less than nothing. Maybe that’s the point. Maybe there will be more consequences explored in the upcoming Age of X-Man: Omega finale. If that’s the case, then it feels like another example of the publishing plan for this event hurting the stories told within it. The craft is decent, but it’s hard to find the point of it all. These characters deserve a better platform, but with such an underwhelming ending, NextGen is easily forgotten. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN: THE AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #5

While most of this mini-series has been sub-par at best, the finale is actually pretty alright. There’s no big moment to point to or splash pages to remember, but it’s a surprisingly thoughtful ending to a mostly forgettable book. If you’ve somehow been keeping up with this Nightcrawler saga, the conclusion won’t disappoint. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

If there were any questions about this title being a cutting-edge spy thriller, this issue certainly puts those worries to bed. One would think a prison break that spans more than a single issue might grow stale and old but somehow Coates, Kubert, and company make it work. While the prison has grown slightly tiresome, at least there’s a fair share of explosions, bangs, and action and keep you excited for a moment. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #7

Who knew that a Freaky Friday scenario with Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and Black Widow could be so delightful? That’s exactly what writer Kelly Thompson made happen though in part one of this adventure, and part two is as entertaining. This unusual pairing just works, allowing numerous opportunities for humorous scenarios and unconventional action. Artist Annapaola Martello and colorist Tamra Bonvillain’s visuals shine brightest in the more action-packed sequences or in sequences with a visual gag, like the pitch-perfect Widow versus an alligator scene. At other times things can be a little muddy, but there’s just too much to love about the issue for those panels to take away from the sheer fun of the narrative. If you want a Captain Marvel book that will make you smile, this is the issue for you. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #7

A Daredevil comic focused on the absence of Daredevil is turning out to be far more exciting than even skeptics might have believed. The “action” of this issue focuses on Matt Murdock’s response to his sense beyond a standard fight. Even when he is engaged in work as a parole officer or resting at home, he is still overwhelmed by New York City and his connections to it. This connection is made to feel like action through some potent designs and excellent use of color. The extended dialogue running through the various stories is every bit as compelling, though. Each conversation or meeting represents a powerful conflict, and ought to reassure readers that even the superhero genre doesn’t require constant battles in order to deliver an incredibly compelling experience. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #14

Only Deadpool could craft a “War of the Realms” tie-in that’s this zany, small-scale, and surprisingly effective. Deadpool’s excursion to Australia—and his alliance with the country’s low-grade superheroes—takes some unexpected and hilarious twists and turns, building into a third-act resolution that feels both ingenious and obvious. It’s a shame that Skottie Young and company are wrapping up their run on the Merc with a Mouth, because this issue is a genuine delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

Six issues into yet another volume of Guardians of the Galaxy and it’s pretty apparent the cosmic team is in the right hands. In fact, “Final Gauntlet” is one of the finer complete cosmic tales that have come out of the Guardians title. While it still might be a bit too early to say a writer like Donny Cates is one of the best writers to have laid their hands on the group, he’s certainly providing a convincing argument. If you like human stories and cosmic tales intertwined, it doesn’t get much better than this. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #7

Taking some time between story arcs, this issue follows Miles Morales through a day in his life and focuses on how those closest to him see that life. His uncle, his parents, and even an ex-girlfriend all reflect on their own endeavors and how their relationships with Miles have likely changed both for the better. The overall effect is to emphasize the unseen ripples that occur in a community, and how one person can have an impact (with or without powers). Small touches like a short sequence in a hospital define bravery more broadly and make for a diverse experience of (relatively) low-stakes conflicts. It’s an excellent example of how a superhero series can take a break from non-stop action in order to set up the next big cliffhanger and batlle, something the final pages of #7 do very well. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #6

A former foe catches up to Conan and seizes the opportunity for vengeance, poisoning the Barbarian and putting him on a path of combat. Conan proves it will take a lot more than poison to slow him down, only to result in a new pair of eyes targetting him for an entirely different purpose. The overall narrative of the book might feel predictable, especially to those of you who saw Gladiator, though writer Meredith Finch and artist Luke Ross do tremendous work with breathing life into the barbarian in a fresh way. Finch’s work is poetically savage while Ross’ art feels like a heightened version of sketches from scrolls inked in blood, adding an overall mythical tone to the whole book in a way Conan himself would likely approve of. The narrative might feel predictable because it’s such a classic and effective structure, allowing Finch and Ross to deliver something familiar and fresh all at once, capturing both the fantastical and brutal nature of Conan himself. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHURI #9

The “Space Lubber” story that’s been unfolding in the pages of Shuri has been an odd one and that continues to hold true in Shuri #9, but this issue things make a huge leap towards the conclusion with an engaging and action-packed scene that pits Shuri not against the Space Lubber directly, but against Storm in a sense. However, while the visuals of issue are beautiful and colorfully done, the overall twist feels too rushed and too neatly set up for a conclusion next issue. The result is an issue that is hard to invest in within a story that was already a challenge to follow. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: City at War #4 moves at a slightly slower pace than the rest of the series, but it’s a necessary change to ramp up to a big conclusion. Its opening is a dramatic one, though, with a fight against Mister Negative and some always appreciated relationship building between Peter and MJ taking place later, but the standout scene from this issue is all about Doc Ock. Octavius delivers his motive-explaining monologue in an absolutely gorgeous two-page spread that merges past and present while sectioning off each key moment with the doctor’s signature arms. Those two pages alone are enough to make the issue succeed, but like the other issues, everything else holds strong as we move towards the conclusion. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #67

Faced with extremist Rebels on one side and Imperials on another, our heroes have to use their quick wit and evasive maneuvers to make it out of the situation with as few casualties as possible. The issue concludes writer Kieron Gillen’s run on Star Wars books for the foreseeable future, marking the end of an era in the franchise’s recent Marvel years. This final chapter in his saga required him to juggle various moving parts, featuring characters both new and old, while also delivering an action-packed adventure. For the most part, Gillen succeeded, as the back half of the book’s writing, combined with Angel Unzueta’s art, made for a spectacle that felt like we could have seen it depicted at some point in the original trilogy of movies. This issue, and the overall arc, had its fair share of rocky moments, but seeing the Millennium Falcon full of Han, Leia, Luke, and Chewie attempting to escape Imperials felt like pure George Lucas, which is likely one of the highest compliments a Star Wars writer could receive. Whatever the future holds for the Star Wars series of books, Gillen has ended his run by setting the bar quite high. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33

Aphra’s reunion with Tolvan doesn’t go exactly as expected, with our treasure hunter learning that the Rebellion has the capacity to be as underhanded as the Empire. In hopes of copying the Empire’s plans, the Rebels have a serious chance at killing Palpatine, with Aphra being reminded that the status of “good” or “evil” is all a matter of perspective. Seeing Tolvan back in the picture will surely excite longtime readers of the book, as she has always upped the stakes of any adventure she’s a part of, with this book upholding that tradition. The first half of the story gets slightly muddled in exposition, yet when the narrative finally emerges in the back half of the issue, Doctor Aphra reminds us how fascinating it is to learn more about the Rebellion and the shades of grey it operates in, much like the seedier elements of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Hopefully with the pieces being set up for the rest of the narrative, the upcoming issues will explore these complicated political stances of the Rebellion while also furthering the relationship between Aphra and Tolvan in a fulfilling way. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER #3

Thinking they were captured by Rebels, our TIE pilots discover that they have actually been apprehended by a faction of Imperials who are distancing themselves from the Emperor. Some quick thinking allows them to make their way back to their ships to enter the fray, but not without suffering some serious casualties. From an action standpoint, the book delivers, with Roge Antonio and Geraldo Borges’ art delivering adrenaline and excitement to the intergalactic dogfight between TIEs and X-Wings. From a narrative perspective, there’s still little to care about with these characters, making their fatal decisions feel relatively hollow, with the exploration of the inner workings of these Imperials also feeling rather mundane. Hopefully the final two issues of the series can find a unique hook, or at least deliver a storyline as compelling as the battles. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #13

This issue takes one facet of the War of the Realms directly to Tony Stark, and results in a character-driven and genuinely awesome read. Gail Simone crafts a Tony that balances irreverence and emotional turmoil with fantastic ease, and comes up with a narrative that’s just ridiculous enough to work. Paolo Villanelli’s art suits the issue’s chaotic tone as well, and adds an eye-catching style to the various suits of armor in the story. There are moments in this issue that will hopefully please diehard fans and casual readers alike. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

UNCANNY X-MEN #20

Matthew Rosenberg started his run on Uncanny X-Men strong, but it seems to be coming apart as it nears its end. The pacing of this issue feels rushed, the ease at which villains—albeit low tier ones—are dispatched makes them feel frivolous, and Emma Frost’s current situation continues to undercut the newfound status and power she acquired only recently. Rosenberg flirts with some interesting ideas, that the X-Men’s acts are only serving the prop up human supremacy and that there very missions statement may be flawed, but the idea isn’t given enough room to breathe with so much else going on. None of this is helped by Salvador Larroca. While he’s delivered quality work in past issues of the series, here his figures are unnaturally posed and often ungrounded in any sense of space, while his layouts are cramped, cluttered, and boring. This is a weak issue from a creative team that’s proved they’re capable of much better. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #9

Unstoppable Wasp picks up in the middle of an AIM invasion of GIRL, as Nadia, Janet, and Nadia’s friends all have to deal with separate AIM threats. The sub-plot involving Nadia’s missing mother gets quickly resolved this issue, which is a bit of a shame because it had the potential to be a fun mystery. But with this series coming to an end, it seems that Jeremy Whitley wants to pay off everything he set up over the past few months, even if that means rushing plot lines forward without enough development. Pacing issues aside, this is still a fun series and worth reading until the bitter end. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #5

This miniseries has emphasized group dynamics and comedy thus far, with action sequences taking third seat. That changes in its final issue as the former two elements help a climactic battle play out in awesome fashion. André Lima Araújo provides every member of the team a stand out moment in their showdown with Ares, one that is fast and furious, yet never undercuts the fun of this story. It’s the sort of climax that makes you realize how much you’ll miss this team of primarily B-list characters well before the final page comes. Those final pages and the ultimate purpose of this story are rewarding, it would only be improved by the announcement of an ongoing series with this babysitter’s club on the cover. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: SPIDER-MAN AND THE LEAGUE OF REALMS #3

Spider-Man and the League of Realms #3 doesn’t quite pack the same emotional punch the second issue had, but it does manage to tie up the plot nicely. The internal struggle with Kurse is further explored, leading to a satisfying conclusion for both her and the angel Fernande, even after they both reach a very dark mental state. Other than that there’s not much to see beyond a couple more pages of fighting dark elves. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #3

The bite-sized stories in War of the Realms: War Scrolls has been one of the highlights of the overall event. War Scrolls #3 puts a nice bow on the tie-in, concluding Daredevil’s internal struggle over becoming a god, giving us a therapeutic conversation between She-Hulk and Freya and a fascinating glimpse into how the people of Latvaria view Dr. Doom as their god-like ruler. Definitely worth a look for those keeping up with the Marvel event. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH #5

I can’t explain why this book is so much fun. It really shouldn’t be, based on its over-the-top premise and sales-oriented character lineup, but it is. Infinity Watch is far from excellent, but there’s something really fun and charming going on with Wolverine and Loki that manages to get a little better with each issue. All in all, not a bad little series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GRAND DESIGN: X-TINCTION #2

Ed Piskor’s X-Men Grand Design trilogy doesn’t arrive at a climax so much as it finds a jumping off point. The first half of this final issue focuses on the end of the Australia era and the introduction of Genosha, two storylines so complicated that it quickly becomes clear why the series is wrapping up. Both are well designed and provide more of what readers have come to expect before taking an unexpected left turn. Most of the issue is familiar based on its predecessors, but Piskor’s take on time travel offers both a plotting and visual take worth mulling over. It also provides a chance to bring the story to a moment of pause, if not a satisfying conclusion. This is a section of X-Men history, beautifully composed and thoughtfully assembled, but ultimately only a section from a truly epic tapestry. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME: MARCY & SIMON#6

The final issue of this miniseries comes together in a way that’s both understated and epic, but absolutely, wholly satisfying. The race for Simon’s true memories reaches a rather interesting conclusion, which includes some endearing character moments, multiversal shenanigans, and a giant monster. Adventure Time fans—and really, anyone with a heart—will surely love this tale. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMERICAN GODS: THE MOMENT OF THE STORM #3

After two issues of utterly dull meandering, American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #3 finally takes advantage of the medium it’s in for the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s original novel. When the story revolved around plain conversations, the comic seemed to serve no purpose—why consume a story through a visual medium when there’s nothing visually interesting to latch onto? But the third issue finally understands that by taking Shadow’s lucid fever-dreams as he hangs from the tree and brings them to life. Scott Hampton’s art is better utilized as well, giving the reader the same feeling of delirium our protagonist feels as he slips out of consciousness and eventually dies. This feels like a reward for newcomers who have made it this far. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASSASSIN NATION #4

Assassin Nation delivers the big twist that was set up from the first issue of the series. Even though it may not be shocking for some readers, it certainly isn’t overdue. Every action sequence and bit of character development so far has been necessary (and incredibly rewarding) to reach this reset of the series’ premise. This issue is comparably the tamest of what has come so far, but what has come before has been absolutely shocking each issue. There are still the excellent bits of action (this time putting Tarkington on centerstage) and plenty of laugh out loud jokes. With only one issue left to go, there are still plenty of surprises and Assassin Nation #4 provides the bounce board to set up this miniseries as one of the absolute best comics of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CLUE: CANDLESTICK #2

Dash Shaw doubles down on the many elements that made the first issue of Clue: Candlestick a uniquely appealing success. In one sequence he is providing depth to the classic figure of the femme fatale, utilizing humor, design, and various other elements to make Ms. Scarlet a fully-developed figure. In the next he’s delivering puzzles that are intriguing to solve on their own (including the uncommon use of a nonogram) and also help direct readers on how to best investigate this mystery. Every detail matters and there’s even an element of metatext reminding readers that every part of the page ought to be relished. The final few pages can be relished purely for their careful construction and use of color. With only one issue left to go, Shaw promises a satisfying conclusion, one that has he already laid out through his puzzles and careful attention to detail. If #3 meets the high bar set by this issue, then Clue: Candlestick may be the best mystery comic of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

CURSE WORDS #22

As Curse Words builds to its climax, its difficult to not wonder whether the series lost too much momentum to even stick the landing. Revelations of parentage, rising tides of war, and betrayals amongst minor characters all land with a thud. It’s only that middle bit about war that really provides any visual oomph either. The tiger-dragons and various other bizarre beasties make all of the Hole World sequences a comedic delight to behold, but there’s still weight to any of them. Wizord’s own choices seem to be removed from seemingly important stakes, the concept of removing others magical beliefs has received so little attention that it plays out mechanically here, even when presented as a “big moment.” In spite of so much happening on the page, this reads as a story that has wondered well past its period into an ellipsis. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #2

There’s so much to say about Excellence, but it all comes down to one thing… Go. Read. This. Book. Writer Brandon Thomas creates a thrilling concoction that combines the weight of family, surviving grief, conflict of compromise, and defying insurmountable odds in a world that may be birthed from magic but feels incredibly real. Spencer isn’t nearly perfect, but those flaws are what make him so relatable, and that reliability is also what allows him to ground the more fantastical elements along the way. Khary Randolph and Emilio Lopez deliver some simply gorgeous visuals that always keep your eye darting from panel to panel, eager to see what is right around the bend. Seriously, the only complaint we have is that we have to wait a whole month for the next issue. Excellence, indeed. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAIRLADY #3

One of the best things about Fairlady is that each issue is a full story, but while Fairlady #3 does, in fact, give readers a full story, it also sets up a bigger mystery. It’s something that pushes this quiet yet engaging comic to the next level this issue. For once, Jenner gets a case that not only can she not fully solve, but one that may end up being a hit on her as well as the one and only fairlady. It’s an exciting turn that is poised to open up all sorts of new adventures in the world that Brian Schirmer has been building and well worth the read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FAITHLESS #3

Faithless continues to be dominated by supernatural clichés. The sudden death of a close friend seemingly disconnected from the protagonist’s adventure down a rabbit hole is a trope traceable through dozens of films and comics, and it sticks out like a sore thumb when both of those characters are barely sketched out leaving no real relationship for readers to acknowledge. Emotional reactions don’t really land on the page, which also explains why the sex in this comic reads as cold and staged. Nudity is present and the series does not restrain itself from showing consummation, but there’s no real passion on display. This issue, like much of Faithless so far, reads like a storyboard, a concept ready for some life to be poured into it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

FARMHAND #9

The penultimate chapter of Farmhand‘s second season is dedicated to setting up a lot of dominoes in what is looking to be an epic finale. However, the arrangement of those pieces leaves little space for the typical humor and familial sincerity that make this series a must-read. New confrontations are delayed so that characters may reunite and recap what has happened to them individually. While this offers a moment to catch one’s breath, it’s the sort of issue that most likely reads far better in a collection than as an individual installment. The action and emotion on display are as potent as ever, especially in a chilling opening sequence. Guilllory’s storytelling chops are never in doubt, even when the plotting spins its wheels a bit. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIREFLY #7

The Serenity crew continues to split up and spread out in Firefly #7. As usual, Dan McDaid draws pulpy action with as much skill as he does expressive characters. He also offers one of the most beautiful renditions of Serenity fans have ever seen, with the help of Marcelo Costa’s colors. Greg Pak knows how to write in these characters’ voices, and reading as Mal bonds with his new frenemy Boss Moon is a delight. Pak’s script in this issue gives some underserved characters a chance to shine. Those who aren’t as capable in a gunfight—Inara, Wash, Shephard Book—head into the belly of the beast, Alliance territory. There, their history, contacts and diplomatic skills are more valuable than any sidearm. All this and an escalation teased on the final page that will excite long-time fans even as it spells tragedy for our heroes make for an excellent issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #14

Every once in a while, Gideon Falls slows to a crawl to take a breath before launching into the next no-holds-bar story arc. Fortunately enough for the story (but unfortunately for those hoping for blood-pumping action), this issue is one of those slow-paced expositional build-ups. With the usual twists and turns that come with this title, nothing particularly stands out this month, but thankfully it’s apparent something massive is coming to Gideon Falls… Eventually… — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS: FOREVER RANGERS #1

Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1 features quite a bit of spectacle, but underneath it all are the same rich and endearing characters you’ve come to love from the series. Longtime fans will have plenty of geek out moments along the way, and you’ll leave feeling satisfied with an eye towards the very promising future. Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1 closes out this chapter of the Power Rangers universe in style. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE BEAST OF VARGU #1

“The Beast of Vargu,” much like its titular antagonist, is something of a shaggy dog when read as a whole. Both the more action-oriented first story and the second parable-focused one cohere at a single moment in Hellboy’s life, striking on familiar themes and material without adding much. That’s not really a problem as longtime fans of the franchise will know any collaboration between Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo is must-read material. Both action sequences are killer and Fegredo’s take on marionettes is surprisingly haunting. With a seemingly final ending provided for Hellboy, small tales like this remind us why his stories are beloved and how the same themes of self-determination and redemption remain powerful, even in a detour like this one. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HIT-GIRL: SEASON TWO #5

This is likely the best single issue of any Hit-Girl series to date and the impact of artist Goran Parlov cannot be understated. Parlov raises the action sequences in this comic to a new level, with cause-and-effect pulling eyes clearly between panels with a constant sense of escalation. There are few artists as well equipped to deliver sequences like this. However, the base material still provides a mediocre foundation. While Parlov mitigates the overt sexualization and racism that have run rampant in prior installments, there are still sex and fart gags that read as being wildly out of place. Mindy’s inner monologue strives to find the profound where there is none, and the jokes are at a level where even middle school boys might find them trite. This is likely the best form of Hit-Girl and it’s still an uneven affair, at best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

INVASION FROM PLANET WRESTLETOPIA #3

Invasion From Planet Wrestletopia is the perfect comic for wrestling fans. Whether you’ve been a fan since the days of Hulkamania or just have a passing fandom of modern WWE, you’ll feel right at home in this insane story of alien wrestlers, warring factions, heel turns, and corrupt authority figures. Issue #3 sees Rory Landell catch up to speed on Manifest Destiny’s ultimate challenge, as well as Vince McMahon parody Dick Drasin hatch a scheme of his own with another alien contender. I haven’t the foggiest idea where this story is going to end up, but I can’t wait to see it happen. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #4

Invisible Kingdom #4 is the best issue of the series so far. With the book’s twin leads together, G. Willow Wilson can pose more nuanced questions. How do the devout respond to the corruption of leadership? What role do non-believers play in a divine plan? Where is the divide between the institution of religion end and personal spiritual beliefs? These questions are all accompanied by Christian Ward’s beautiful, lush art. The opening page does a marvelous job of conveying the sense of falling with a layout. The colors are powerful. Shifting from deliberate panel pacing to chaotic images loses some readability, but has a powerful effect. And Sal Cipriano’s lettering stands out in all the right way. It accents powerful action moments in spots and otherwise compliments the book’s handsome design. Invisible Kingdom is finding its strength as the first arc comes towards its end. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LITTLE BIRD #4

Each installment of Little Bird has been filled with intense scenes that look impossible to top in the next chapter, but every issue finds a way to do just that. Issue four is no exception with its own share of haunting imagery, including battlefields and crucifixions. Little Bird and Gabriel are brought together, closer than ever before, so that we may learn about their origins, and while the inner dialogues of Little Bird have always been a strong point throughout the series, their effect is especially evident in issue four. If you thought you had Little Bird figured out, you might not be so sure after this issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #63

Lumberjanes #63 picks with its latest dimension-altering arc, and it is one fans will be curious to follow through. When the Lumberjanes reunited after losing one of their own in a snowy parallel universe, the gang find themselves trapped once more with a feathered dinosaur reappears and sets them on a larger quest. Each of the campers gets their moment to shine, and this brisk comic will make fans want to follow the Lumberjanes as they search for a way to assist a dinosaur migration. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #8

Middlewest #8 continues its riveting run with brisk action and deliciously frustrating characters. Abel will have readers banging their heads harder than ever as his rebellious streak carries on, but no one is worse than his father. Now, it seems Abel is keeping his distance from his old man, but a trip into some creepy woods has detoured the boy more so than he ever imagined. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MONSTRESS #23

Monstress #23 is a huge issue, and I don’t mean that in terms of page count. Dense with critical dialogue, Maika finds more answers to some of the bigger questions she’s had not only for recent issues but the book on the whole—and those answers are shocking both to her and the reader. And while it’s a lot to read and take in, it’s also exquisitely executed with stunning art. As usual, it’s another impressive issue and a solid reminder of why the series won a handful of Eisner Awards last year. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

RAT QUEENS #16

The first issue of Rat Queens from the new creative team of Ryan Ferrier and Priscilla Petraites has the Queens at their lowest point. The group is adjusting to life without Violet. Hannah is dealing with the loss of her good arm. Dee is acclimating to her newfound divinity. Newcomer Maddie is trying to find her place on the team. All these changes are causing friction, which leads to an angst-ridden episode. The artwork is solid but doesn’t fit the usual tone. Its linework and colors are a touch too realistic for the book’s over-the-top personalities. Then again, that may be reflective of the issue’s atypical mood. It’s a dour episode that sees the Queens in an unusual state. Yet, it also has an incredible final page reveal that ties all the way back to the beginnings of the Rat Queens’ adventures. It’s one that should have longtime fans cheering. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUMBLE #13

The increasing focus on magic, rather than physical violence, in this series has shown just how adept Rubín and Stewart are in realizing such a complex world. Each page hums with energy as the very idea of famine is made to live within these panels. Long before its physical manifestation is revealed (one as well-designed as each previous Scourge Knight), the landscape, characters, and actions all build a potent tone. The actual battle with Famine takes place outside of the ethereal realm, and it’s here Stewart pushes that palette of Rumble beyond anything readers have witnessed before and the results glow. Familial and friendly bonds expand the heart of Rumble, even as the stakes and visuals reach truly apocalyptic proportions. Rumble #13 is yet another stunning issue in a perfect climax to the series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3

Sabrina jokes partway through this issue that her life can’t decide on a genre, but that fact is exactly what makes the series soar. Kelly Thompson’s writing sees this issue bounce back from horror to teenage romance to a family drama with astonishing ease, creating a read that never feels weighed down in any tropes or conventions. Part of this is thanks to the visual world crafted by Veronica and Andy Fish, which continues to easily be one of the most lushly-designed and colored worlds in comics right now. If you’re not reading this series, this issue proves that you absolutely need to change that ASAP. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAMURAI JACK: LOST WORLDS #2

After a disappointing first issue, Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds seems to have found its footing with issue two. Whereas the last issue had so much plot crammed into it that it could’ve served as three episodes, this one feels straight out of the first four seasons of the Cartoon Network classic. The story has a supernatural feel, the locations each have their own unique style and color scheme, the action is fast-paced yet unorthodox and Jack is just as taciturn as ever. Even the comedy feels pulled from the show, and for the first time it felt like I was reading the dialogue with Phil Lamarr’s delivery. This issue definitely lives up to the Samurai Jack name. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

SKYWARD #14

Skyward #14 is out this week and wrapping one of Image Comics’ most-satisfying series in recent memory. Readers will flip pages riveted as Chicago comes under fire… or rather the threat of giant monstrous butterflies. The packed chapter reads easily as Willa finds out what it means to really save the world, and readers will not be disappointed by this satisfying conclusion. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

TROUT: THE HOLLOWEST KNOCK #1

Trout: The Hollowest Knock succeeds at being several things all at once: It’s absurd, fringes on the grotesque, and is a mixture of enticing and slightly off-putting. It’s got a distinctly surreal, macabre touch to it that often blurs the lines between monsters and humans, though the characters that are clearly monsters do excel at being tough to look at. Trout’s story has started off quick and seems to be an interesting one full of bleak events, so hopefully the series’ eerie charm continues to hold up and grows stronger. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #1

Stan Sakai is hitting two long-running sweet spots in his relaunch of Usagi Yojimbo at IDW Publishing. The first chapter in a three-part story titled “Bunraku” teaches readers what that title refers to, the classic art of Japanese puppetry, and injects a healthy does of the supernatural. It’s creepy, crawly story that still exists comfortably within the confines of a largely accurate depiction of feudal Japan. Sakai deftly pivots from a story-within-a-story to exposition, and then into ratcheting up tension for a perfect cliffhanger. While much this display will be familiar to Usagi fans, it is yet another example of Sakai as master cartoonist at work, making each panel and page count. For those who are unfamiliar with Usagi Yojimbo, this presents yet another opportunity to experience one of comics’ absolute best long-running sagas. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5