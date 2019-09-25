Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/25/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Harleen #1, Strikeforce #1, SFSX #1, and The Plot #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1015

Action Comics #1015 takes a slight turn this week away from the “Event Leviathan” path it has been on to deal with the arrival of Naomi, and while this departure is perhaps a bit less exciting and almost jarringly different from last issue, it’s not a bad turn. The weight of the issue is spent on Naomi introducing herself to Superman, offering her backstory and asking for his help. For readers unfamiliar with the character, it’s a solid introduction with a few truly charming moments. That said, it definitely feels like filler. It’s a rare thing in Bendis’ run on Action thus far which is perhaps what makes it so noticable. If the previous issues of Action have had an urgency, #1015 feels like a slow stroll—at least until the confusing and chaotic last panels that bring the story sharply back into focus. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATGIRL #39

At points, Batgirl #39 feels like it’s setting up half a dozen different storylines at once—but that sort of organized chaos ultimately works in the series’ favor. Some of the issue’s sequences work better than others, as Barbara’s personal, professional, and vigilante life get stretched further and further. Just in one issue, Castellucci’s writing manages to encompass so much of what makes Barbara who she is, just before the world around her comes crashing down. While this might not be a perfect issue, it has enough standout moments to make it worth picking up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #36

Batman Beyond #36 marks the end of the “Divide, Conquer and Kill” storyline, an arc that went on for twice as long as necessary and ended with little more than a shrug. Seeing an older Barry Allen back in action is cool, but there’s not much in terms of closure when it comes to Splitt. And then there’s False Face, whose only purpose seems to be wiping Terry’s mind so he can run around with no memory and allow someone else to take up the Batman mantle. Hopefully that will make for a more intriguing read. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #3

Sean Murphy has created a rich world of chaos in Batman: Curse of the Dark Knight, but at times it’s simply too easy to get lost in how stunning it all looks. Whether it’s the striking image of the Batmobile sinking underwater or the hulking Batman being kept at bay by a pregnant Harley Quinn, Murphy and colorist Matt Hollingsworth just have a way of making any moment shine. They’re also adept at leaving a lasting impression, something they do several times throughout the issue, including one particular gut punch we won’t spoil here. The book shines brightest when Batman and Harley are working as a tandem, and it’s a team-up I didn’t know I needed until now. It’s not just Bats and Harley though, but specifically this Batman and this Harley, as Murphy has truly made these characters his own. The best parts of the book are still the present day bits, as the mystery regarding the Order of St. Dumas and the Waynes is still not quite catching my interest, but that’s not enough to drag the issue down. Batman Curse of the White Knight delivers with every issue, and it looks to get even better from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #2

Having an evil Shazam really is the perfect villain to showcase the best traits of Superman and Batman, but it’s also quite effective for shining a light on their weaknesses too. You can’t help but smile at the way Joshua Williamson writes the dark Shazam, a kid amped up on teenage confidence who takes glee in making the World’s Finest look small. It’s effective too, both in the midst of a fight scene (Batman’s “I hate magic” line is perfect) and the moments after, and Williamson delivers a fantastic exchange as two heroes lick their wounds. Artist David Marquez always delivers, but his Superman is just brilliant, and colorist Alejandro Sanchez really highlights Marquez’s work brilliantly here, and even better than was done in #1. Some lines and plot developments miss the mark a bit, but overall this is a rollicking good time with two iconic heroes, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #12

The Books of Magic #12 wraps up the series’s second arc by confronting Tim Hunter with the truth about his mother’s return. The revelation sends Tim over the edge and he falls to the dark side. This should be dramatic, even tragic. Instead, Tim has been so snotty in the past few issues of the series that it doesn’t feel like he’s fallen far from where he already was. The turn feels inevitable in the wrong kind of way. Kat Howard may be playing with the idea of the entitled, privileged boy who can’t handle the supposed trials and tribulations of his suburban home. If so, fans will have to wait until the next story arc to see how it’s handled. Tom Fowler’s artwork is as detailed and expressive as readers have come to expect, but the magic duel in this issue isn’t all it could have been. It’s an issue that doesn’t commit any cardinal sins, but that also doesn’t live up to its potential. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1012

The newest issue of Detective Comics is a nifty tie-in to the ongoing “Year of the Villain” event. Instead of showing Lex Luthor’s “offer” to Mr. Freeze, we instead pick up shortly afterwards, as his goons carry out a series of kidnappings to test the fidelity of Luthor’s gift. I liked the gritty nature of the issue, with Batman getting involved only after listening to the police scanner and Freeze acting alone instead of part of a sinister cabal of supervillains. If you want a “classic” Batman story, I suggest you give Detective Comics a read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #7

Fresh off its initial six-issue arc, Dial H for Hero #7 takes us back to Metropolis to take a look at some of the new heroes that were created by the H-Dial last issue. At first the book seemed to be just treading water as it went through different secret origins, but there’s a hilarious twist at the end that will make you want to go back and look for all of the clues throughout the story. This series continues to be outstanding and shows no sign of slowing down. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #79

Williamson’s take on the world of Barry Allen attempting to save the other “Forces” is a mixed bag. The “B Plot” following the Rogues, after receiving Lex Luthor’s “gift”, gives us the most meat on the bone here, with the story managing to be its most interesting when exploring the life of the Golden Glider, Leonard Snart’s sister. The Flash has always been at its best when steeped in the status quo of a “blue collar super hero” and that shines through in this segment. The other story lines following the lifeless “Force” representatives and the return of Hunter Zolomon don’t manage to break the wheel but are still serviceable. If you’re into some standard superhero fare, The Flash has you covered. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #9

Eddy Barrows does a great job turning some strange and sometimes gruesome imagery into something cool and creative in an issue that reads fast in spite of a lot of dialogue. Stakes are high and clear, layouts are creative and the action is chaotic. There’s some strong worldbuilding and character work going on here, too, and it sets up a solid final stretch. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEEN #1

Harleen #1 presents Stjepan Šejić at his absolute best, constructing a sleek and sexy world that rarely falters in its storytelling, and one that strikes a far better balance between the distinct crafts of writing and art than most collaborative superhero comics. This confidence and the extra space in which it develops an atypical approach is also what allows for Harleen Quinzel to tell her own story. Acknowledging the Joker without ever forgetting about Harleen’s own power is a difficult task and exactly the accomplishment which makes Harleen #1 stand out. It makes a promise that this series is and will remain her story, rather than falling into service for even more popular characters from the past. If that promise is fulfilled, then Harleen could provide a new standard for Harley Quinn as she continues to grow beyond the comics page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #15

The axiom that every comic is someone’s first is not an instruction to explain every occurrence. Justice League Dark #15 entangles itself in past events (both from this series and decades of continuity) and complicated new occurrences, spending so much time explaining what is happening that the issue only delivers one stand out moment. The waterfall of exposition attempts to inject humor, but the self-deprecating remarks and lampshade acknowledgements quickly lose what little charm they have. This issue hangs entirely on the slow build to one splash of spectacular body horror. That this standout moment is the B-plot of the issue (at best) speaks to how backwards this series’ priorities have become. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #251

Looney Tunes #251 features a Hollywood theme as three short stories involving Wile E. Coyote, the Road Runner, Hubie & Bertie, Elmber Fudd and Sylvester & Tweety all feature filmmaking or acting in some form or fashion. And while it’s cool to see an issue be given a specific gimmick, there’s not much in terms of laughs with this one as you know pretty quickly where each story is going. The last one gets in a few shots at the entertainment industry that are good for a laugh, but otherwise it’s totally skippable. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #38

Red Hood: Outlaw kicks up with a fast-paced issue which leaves drops enough surprises to keep fans hooked. As Jason Todd continues his path to becoming “Teacher of the Year,” his Outlaw team grows by one after an unexpected mission yields surprising results, but the kids cannot get too comfortable. Their recruitment turns into the real thing when a set of new baddies show up to take them down. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHAZAM #7

The wide-eyed wonder and charm of Shazam! remains intact between delays. Each member of the Shazam family unit provide at least one delightful moment, even as they remain scattered across fantastical worlds. It’s humor that makes all of the plot mechanics on display enjoyable, including the reintroduction of a classic anthropomorphic companion. While there are many gorgeous panels in this issue, the quality and style on each page fluctuates enough that it pulls attention away from the story. Some action sequences deliver too thick of a line with blurred features to be apiece with everything surrounding them. There’s still far more good than bad overall and what Shazam! #7 may lack in consistency, it makes up with sincerity. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #20

By and large, this issue manages to be a read that’s endearing and positively zany. Once you’re able to process the Bizarro-speak, this issue. becomes a pretty interesting one, especially as it lays the groundwork for a weird and fun plotline. Even when The Terrifics isn’t working 100% perfectly, it’s still doing something visually and narratively unique, and that’s definitely worth celebrating. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #79

The third chapter of “Loveless” provides nothing new to this story, opting instead to reiterate the same dull beats that have sent the series into narrative doldrums. The absence of love following the death of Aphrodite provides some consequences here, but the abstract concept is not considered beyond some mechanical dialogue and generic misdeeds in the background of the issue. An ongoing battle with Cheetah delivers more panels with figures posed like still models and not an ounce of momentum to be found. A seemingly triumphant moment reads as though Wonder Woman’s arms are being raised by forces outside of her control. Even the cliffhanger has been broadcast so clearly that it can’t provide a surprise capable of awakening this lifeless story about an emotion so broadly defined that it seems meaningless in these pages. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #2

With his body being taken over the Carnage symbiote, Miles Morales finds himself utterly helpless when we find him at the start of Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2. One would think there wouldn’t be much more to the story until Venom and Spider-Man find a way to defeat Carnage, but Saladin Ahmed throws in the interesting of twist of having Morales constantly fighting back against the symbiote as his body tries to kill J. Jonah Jameson. The issue is just as dark as the rest of the event, but it does give a glimmer of hope that Miles might find a way to break free and help the other doppelgangers do the same. Special mention goes to artist Federico Vincentini for creating some fantastic panels with the symbioses and their strange movement patterns. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30

Crossover comic books can be a tough sell. They have the potential to derail the main storyline of a book and leave fans wanting. Here though, Spencer manages to buck the trend by further exploring the mystery of Kindred’s identity while at the same time give us a look back into Spidey’s past when everything seemed so much brighter. This issue crosses over with Marvel’s strong “Absolute Carnage” saga while moving forward the plot of Peter Parker’s life at the same time. It’s not an easy feat to accomplish but both Spencer and Ottley deliver one of the best chapters of the crossover to date. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

AVENGERS #24

An all out brawl with a smack-talking Cosmic Ghost Rider AND a race between demons in hell complete with a possessed Celestial? This is the kind of wild insanity that makes this version of the Avengers one of the most enjoyable in a very long time. Despite the story not really moving too much, you’d be hard pressed to find a more fun and frantic team up than Aaron’s latest. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS: LOKI UNLEASHED! #1

Loki Unleashed! is the latest in Marvel’s ongoing celebration of its 80th anniversary, this time teaming Roger Stern and Ron Lim together for a classic Avengers tale, set shortly after the Masters of Evil’s attack on the Avengers Mansions. Loki Unleashed! spends most of its first half trying to establish exactly when the issue takes place, before jumping out to the far corner of the universe to intervene in a battle between Loki and a 31st century cosmic threat. This issue will appeal to older fans of the Avengers, but the comic spends a bit too much time losing itself in its past instead of trying to tell a compelling story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #16

One of the most important skills a comics writer can possess is to know when to simply get out of a collaborator’s way. Daniel Acuña is provided ample room to dominate a pair of action sequences in Black Panther #16 that should remind everyone why he’s one of the most exciting artists at Marvel Comics. Whether it’s hand-to-hand combat or galactic warfare, this issue delivers some truly thrilling panels that dance with the dialogue and exposition surrounding them on either side. It makes for a very enjoyable read, even as the pacing speeds up and old characters return to the forefront. After more than a year of carefully laying groundwork, the master plan behind this current volume of Black Panther is revealing how well this epic is prepared to deliver. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

This whole Captain America goes Western is totally a vine I can get behind. There’s a certain Frank Miller-Esau’s storytelling that comes from Coates and luckily for this creative team, I happen to be a major fan of that. Cap and team—which, at this point, is made up of White Tiger and Echo—are still hot on the trail of the Watchdogs in a tale that’s all to familiar of the current state of the world. After all, if Captain America doesn’t deal with the pressing social issues we’re dealing with every day, what’s the point? — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

FEARLESS #3

Fearless #3 continues Seanan Maguire and Claire Roe’s “Campfire Song” story. The pace slows a bit in this penultimate installment, the character work is still top-notch. That tale is backed up by a fun Hellcat story by Zoe Quinn and Marika Cresta that touches on the power of fandom and cosplay. Alyss Wong and Alti Firmansyah close it out with a short, light-hearted Wolverine and Jubillee story. Fearless remains an excellent showcase for Marvel’s female talent and characters. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

GHOST-SPIDER #2

Ghost-Spider is actually a really unique and intriguing blend of styles. The titular heroine gets a good balance of action and life beyond the mask, and both are equally as interesting. The same goes for the style of the art itself. There’s a really fun and vibrant feel to this book but it’s also got some edgy line work that elevates it to something just a little more serious and engaging. There’s a lot of promise with this one. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #9

The second (and much shorter story) in this comic presents some outstanding Araújo pages. The story surrounding it may be a bt clumsy at points, but it’s a fine vehicle for showcasing a cyberpunk future and some killer action sequences. However, most of the cover price is devoted to the final chapter of the nine-part story “The Vigil.” This would have been a disappointing conclusion after any sort of wait, much less an 8 month one. The origin and nature of The Truth reads like a fortune cookie, and the solution to both the chronological and demon-fighting problems read as contrived. There’s a lot of effort devoted to tying up loose ends with no reason to care about why they are tied up. It’s unfortunate that this conclusion hangs like a stone around the neck of a much more enjoyable comic relegated to being the “backup.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL TEAM-UP #6

After two issues slowly building towards a confrontation, Marvel Team-Up #6 still manages to stall any sort of excitement until well into this much-longer-than-necessary issue. There’s a continued emphasis of dialogue in which not nearly enough jokes land to justify the space required to present them. The jokes are scattershot, as well, playing with a variety of tones, but never settling on any particular one. That’s a problem when you’re villain, the terribly named Wastrel, plays like a Looney Tunes character all but making asides to the audience while others take the plot seriously. That madness never plays and it’s still hard to tell how this story was intended to be read after three entire issues. This is one team-up that’s best forgotten. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #47

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #47 goes live with one epic feud between Lunella and Mr. Fantastic. When the leader of the Fantastic Four will not take no for an answer, Moon Girl decides to figure out which of them is the smartest, but a rogue appearance from a Doom Bot throws their whole experiment out of whack with casual action. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS: WAR CHILDREN #1

Bill Sienkiewicz drew this comic book. That’s all you should need to know, but if you’re still wondering then, yes, he still knows how to do that job better than almost anyone else who has ever tried. That he’s returning to New Mutants and Warlock, in particular, is the icing on the cake for X-Men fans. This is a one-shot, so Chris Claremont isn’t able to play to biggest strengths, which is long, slow-burn storytelling. But he does try his best to get as much inot this single issue as possible, packing a year’s worth of story into War Children. It never feels bogged down or slow because Claremont knows how to play to his artist’s strengths. The plot feels like a “yes and” exercise as Claremont and Sienkiewicz reminisce about their original New Mutants run. That makes which makes the issue a rollicking gothic medley. Seeing these talents working on new comics is rare these days. No one should miss the chance to see them in action together. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

POWERS OF X #5

As the conclusion of HoXPoX looms, the penultimate issue of Powers of X seeks to cover a lot of topics and establish the remaining foundation for a new era of X-Men comics. Each of the three eras explored here provides some important details, explaining how mutant minds are copied, what form a mutant government might take, and what is happening one millennium in the future. None of these segments hit the absurd highs provided in House of X #5, but each offers at least one very satisfying concept in addition to returning some dormant characters to the forefront. Even when viewed as caulk filling the cracks left in the wake of that enormous issue, it’s constructing a premise so large and confident that even it’s minor details can offer a thrill. It’s another excellent issue of Powers of X before its much-anticipated (red-highlighted) final issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER KILL KREW #3

This series is consistently finding new ways to be as violent and ridiculous as ever. As Frank and his growing ragtag band of allies try to avenge the War Orphans of New York, and the end result is way more fun than it has any right to be. The jokes fly a mile a minute, and several of them will make you look at Juggernaut in a whole new way. While there are moments where the gross-out nature of the violence is laid on a little too heavy, this issue manages to be an absolute delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN: VELOCITY #2

Spider-Man: Velocity goes live with its second issue which pokes some interesting holes into Peter’s ghost adventure. With MJ being targeted, the team thinks they discover Norman Osborne’s part in the mystery, but things get turned around when a female speedster appears in a rather angry apparition who is more rageful than ghostly. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – KYLO REN #1

Kylo Ren returns to negotiate with a civilization Darth Vader failed to conquer, igniting a fire in the leader of the First Order to succeed where the Galactic Empire failed. Much less interested in finding an amicable solution, Ren is much more interested in showing this civilization, and the rest of the First Order, that he has the fire in his heart to accomplish even the most impossible of tasks. The book might be light on exploring uncharted territory in Ren’s backstory, instead giving us a heavy helping of his unbridled rage and the chip that Vader left on his shoulder. Reading Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Kylo Ren might not take nearly as long as watching any of the films the character is featured in, yet it gives us a succinct and captivating exploration of his mindset, his power, and the neverending quest to not only equal Vader, but surpass him. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER – DARK TEMPLE #2

Despite feeling like she has been captured, Cere Junda realizes that her “captors” aren’t what she made them out to be, allowing her to use her burgeoning skills as a galactic peacekeeper. As is all too common in the Star Wars saga, not everyone takes kindly to Jedi, with her attempts to uncover a mystery being met with conflict. Fans of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace will appreciate the similarities with the ways in which this story is unfolding, depicting the Jedi fulfilling their purpose, even in the face of adversity. On the other hand, if you aren’t a fan of the bureaucracy of what the Jedi do when they’re not confronting the Sith, there’s still some fun action to be had, but this title might not scratch that itch of witnessing the centuries-old conflict continue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #3

Our bounty hunters might think they have a plan cooked up to take down Vader once and for all, only for them to learn that Vader isn’t one to be unprepared. As the two sides engage in combat, the major question is who has a better plan or, even better, who has more contingencies. This chapter is light on exposition and heavy on action, which is likely what drew most readers to check out this title. Halfway through the series, the stage could be set for the conflict between Valance and Vader that we’ve been waiting for, delivering on what readers came for, but putting these two characters up against one another with three more issues to go likely means the conflict will be avoided for a few more months. If bounty hunters are your thing, this issue is the series’ high point so far, but if you were hoping for a compelling or unconventional series, you’ll still be left wanting more. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRIKEFORCE #1

When the team is actually together, it’s hard not to smile at the banter between them; you can see the promise this concept holds. However, aside from the opening pages, Strikeforce #1 is uneven across its first half from a story and art perspective. Once it kicks into gear later, it’s just as fun as you’d expect, though. If Strikeforce can keep building on this foundation, readers are in for a very entertaining ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #11

Superior Spider-Man kicks things up a notch with its latest issue, and it is one which Otto Octavius will not forget. After being targeted by another dimension’s Norman Osborne, Superior Spider-Man finds himself at a loss when all his loved ones are injured and held hostage. The hero finds himself defaulting back to his old ways in order to save everyone, but the return of Doc Ock might bring about more bad than good. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

THANOS #6

Thanos #6 is a fitting end for the series, though it’s a far cry from the most exciting. When you get into a story involving Thanos and Gamora, there’s really only way way it can end, right? Throughout the years we’ve learned Gamora will always err on the side of good—despite having some breaking bad moments in the past. Perhaps that’s why I thought this issue was all too predictable—I never honestly thought Gamora would have ended up killing Kid Magus or becoming the big bad villain her father wanted her to the be. Either way, it’s still a decent-enough end cap to an otherwise solid mini series. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1

“Acts of Evil” is definitely an interesting premise to run through Marvel’s annuals. Pitting heroes against villains they wouldn’t normally square off against is a fantastic backdrop in theory, but it falls flat here as the story of Wolverine squaring off against Morgana Le Fey simply doesn’t offer anything new or pack an emotional punch. Props should be given to Jody Houser here for attempting something different with the premise but its a tale we’ve seen from Logan more times than we can count. Geraldo Borges does the story no favors either as it shifts from serviceable to distracting at times. This issue’s a miss and you shouldn’t feel bad skipping it unless you’re looking to complete the crossover. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #5

Few art teams so perfectly encapsulate a hero and their world like Gleb Melnikov and Roman Titov do with Angel, and #5 continues that trend. Everything about this book just feels authentic to the world of the vampire with a soul, and writer Bryan Edward Hill’s fleshes out characters new and familiar that feel just as real. The instant chemistry between Gunn and Angel is everything you want it to be, and Angel’s blunt honesty is something you constantly grow to appreciate throughout the issue. As you can clearly see, Angel is in stellar hands, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE AVANT-GUARDS #8

The Avant-Guards steps out with a catchy new issue focusing on two characters’ and their surprising pasts. When tensions begin dulling within the sports team, the girls rally together to bolster one another even when they’re keeping pieces of themselves hidden from view. But when an update threatens to tear the team apart from the outside, it falls to Liv to get things back in working order. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #43

The over-sized finale of Black Science arrives far too late in the series’ run to have much impact. Brushing past many core themes one last time, it feels as if they were fully considered dozens of issues before and that this is simply one final pass on well trod ground. Are we capable of change? How do we create satisfaction in the face of an uncaring universe? They are good questions, but the answers here (and across Black Science) fail to offer up anything new, even when isolated in Rick Remender’s bibliography. However, there is a certain spark to this victory lap delivered by Matteo Scalera’s excellent artwork (less some characters with indistinguishable faces) and a deeply-sincere script. As the science-fiction elements become hazy, an increased focus on the found family unit that made Black Science #1 a hit resurrects some of the series charm. It’s enough to make for a stronger, if not strong, conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT #1

Bloodshot has long been a major title for Valiant and now, a bit over a year after the last issue of Bloodshot Salvation, the character is back with Bloodshot #1 and while the timing for this is good with the first trailer for the Vin Diesel-starring film expected next month, it also feels kind of like a play to capitalize on that. It’s not bad thing generally, except Bloodshot #1 very much feels like its part of a promo. The issue functions heavily with what feels like neverending action sequences that make only the slightest bit of narrative sense. They certainly look cool, though, so it’s a bonus. But in terms of storytelling, it’s awkward, clunky, and requires readers to have a strong working understanding of the Bloodshot character—if you’re new here, good luck. The book also tries to set up for the direction of the title overall in what can only be described as a “stinger”, but it doesn’t really work. Bloodshot #1 is a comic with good intentions that doesn’t work very well, save for a whole lot of explosions for fun’s sake. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

CRIMINAL #8

Criminal #8 is one long exercise in foreshadowing and constructing tension. While each issue of the current arc has focused on an individual connected to the upcoming heist, the time spent with Jane here is as much about what is to come as what is currently occuring. It builds clearly upon prior issues, delivering several excellent moments of dramatic irony and resolving some dangling narrative strands. The extended narration of this story plays out like the best noir films in that it creates tension between what is shown and what is still unknown. When the story focuses on Jane’s own motives, there’s a strong sense of doom and despair built from Cold War paranoia—a concept that can easily be read into modern reactions to a seemingly hopeless future. When the final few pages arrive, it’s possible to feel multiple characters arcs drawn as taut as guitar strings ready to be plucked for one song that’s bound to haunt readers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #40

In spite of a long wait between issues, Deadly Class moves on with a relentlessness and clear vision that makes each new issue easy to follow and still feeling like part of the greater whole. While Wes Craig doesn’t get to play all that much with layouts in this issue, he does get to draw some really great (and bloody) fight scenes, that come from a variety of angles and use a variety of methods. It’s a great-looking issue, and has a few surprises that promise some really bad stuff coming down the line for our…heroes? Is that…? Well, you get the point. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

ETHER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #1

There’s just not another comic out there like Ether, and writer Matt Kindt and artist David Rubin are impressing once again with Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #1. Few leads are as enduring and filled with regret than Boone Dias, and it’s how Kindt continues to peel back those gut wrenching layers with just the right touch of lightheartedness that is the most impressive. Your heart aches for Boone, but many of these painful moments are of his own making, and it’s that push and pull that invests you in his quest to set things right where he can. If it was more of the same we’d be fine, but Kindt, Rubin, and Kike J. Diaz go above and beyond, establishing a whole new mythos for this magical world that is as tragic as it is beautiful. In fact, you can pretty much say that about Ether as a whole and, if you’ve missed the Ether train, do yourself a favor and get on board. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAITHLESS #6

Making the explicit sex sequences in Faithless #6 read in such a cold and uncaring fashion is quite an accomplishment. There’s no chemistry between any of the characters on these pages in dialogue or depiction, but that raw charisma is taken for granted making the entire affair ring hollow from page one. Faithless #6 is presented as a climax filled with significant decisions, but there’s rarely a moment of serious consideration as it plods between plot points. The essential deal with the devil that has been the crux of Faithless plays out in a hollow fashion. Earlier elements of horror and dead friends are forgotten in the face of a vaguely-defined promise that offers no insight to readers. A lack of concern for characters, an inability to clearly construct tone, and absence of something worth saying make the promise of Faithless‘ return in 2020 one more thing to not anticipate in comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FIGHT CLUB 3 #9

Fight Club 3 is nearing its endpoint, and as with Fight Club 2, that means a lot of things are starting to come together at a rapid clip. Pacing has not been the book’s strong suit—that’s the art and continued creative use of comics as a form—but the sense of urgency and confusion that the pacing in this specific issue engenders, serves it well. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4

This series has teased that it was building to “Crisis on Infinite Jugheads” for a while, and wow, it has really delivered. Sina Grace, Derek Charm, and company make this issue a candy-colored, multiverse-breaking delight. Some monologues occasionally lose steam, but the issue still dives head-first into a lot of fun. If you’ve been enjoying the series thus far, you definitely need to pick this up. If you haven’t, this is as good of an excuse as ever to go back and read it all. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #66

Lumberjanes steps out with #66 this week, and it sets up one of the series’ best rivalries as of late. While most of the camp girls get along, things get tense when the Norse deity Freya comes to camp and shows off. With Diane getting jealous, fans are treated to a fun exchange between the characters, and this all goes down with a budding alien exploration side story buds in the background. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MANOR BLACK #3

Manor Black #3 is an important and necessary issue for the story to move things along by explaining the laws of its magical universe we’re temporarily inhabiting, but it’s not a particularly exciting one compared to what came before it. It’s a chatty issue full of revelations, plots, and even more questions that’s occasionally punctuated by bright bursts of colorful, devastating magic. The infrequent displays of the magic even in the quieter issues like this one emphasize the power and danger of the magic compared to the otherwise muted and shadowy scenes that comprise the rest of the series during less eventful moments. Manor Black hasn’t thrown any curveballs or had any huge reveals yet that elevate the story to the next level, but it looks like it may just be building up to that. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #43

It’s rare that you want to see your heroes pummeled, but when it looks like this, you can understand where the feeling comes from. Writer Ryan Parrott, artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, and colorists Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli knocked this opening sequence out of the park, as Dayne obliterates the Rangers in stylish fashion. In fact, this issue is two for two on the villain scoreboard, as Adriyel is just as cunning as Dayne, and both of these villains pull the more human elements of our favorite heroes into the light. While the Omega Rangers aspect of the story was a bit slower at the beginning, it’s really starting to come into its own, and it helps that Nicuolo and Baiamonte just make those suits pop in truly amazing ways. Past issues have featured one side of the story holding up the other, but here both sides are holding their own, and it’s a truly wonderful thing. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE PLOT #1

The Plot #1 has only begun to define what its plot is beyond the familiar horror tropes on display, but the characters and themes introduced provide far more fertile soil than where the Blaine family is returning. Notes on history, long-held regrets, and legacy are all established and hold forth a promise for the story to come. This first issue focuses on constructing a potent foundation for those ideas to unfurl and delivers a potent mood to carry them forward. The result is an engrossing first issue—one that sets the mood for October beautifully and promises that the best is still to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAGNAROK: THE BREAKING OF HELHEIM #2

Ragnarok: The Breaking of Helheim #2 is all about establishing conflict. It introduces both a nefarious villain and his schemes for destruction while laying groundwork for Thor and his newest companions to combat those very schemes. While this leads to an issue primarily defined by exposition, each sequence provides plenty of opportunities to develop character. There’s also never a setting that is anything less than stunning. Both hellish mines and grand banquet halls are captured with a wide-array of faces and features which serve to build a potent mood. Every new detail stokes tension and makes the cliffhanger land with a resounding clamor. Simonson is constructing a new vision of the many realms on Yggdrasil and, while rarely pleasant, they are all nothing short of captivating. The newest issue of Ragnarok is a potent reminder of how comics can allow expository sequences to serve far greater purposes than plot alone. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SFSX #1

At its core, SFSX is about expression and personal empowerment, both within the world of sex and far beyond it. Tina Horn builds upon that concept nearly-perfectly, crafting a debut issue that lays the groundwork for an emotional and unique dystopia. With a compelling protagonist, a unique approach to real-world issues, and nuanced art from Michael Dowling, there’s a lot to enjoy in this first installment. Not only will SFSX #1 make readers want to see where the story goes next, but it will hopefully make them look at their relationship with sexuality and sexual politics in a whole new way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SPOOKHOUSE HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

Current readers of Eric Powell’s Albatross Funnybooks imprint will likely rejoice at this oddball collection of talent and stories meant to celebrate the dawning Halloween season. Containing four stories from three idiosyncratic sets of talent, all of these stories are connected by a sense of humor with tongue firmly embedded in cheek. The snark is uplifted by stories that are given to hyperbole and visual exaggeration. While each segment has its own approach, fans of The Goon will likely find something to appreciate in each installment, even if some stretch their central gags a bit too far. The fourth and final installment, “Lula’s Boxing Match,” is the best in show. It’s Powell at his absolute best, delivering plenty of strangely lovable characters and consistent blend of obvious and background gags (and some of his richest coloring work to date). Whether you’re familiar with Albatross or wondering what this line is all about, Spookhouse Halloween Special #1 provides a look at the tone and style defining one of the best small press publishers in the direct market today. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – AFTERMATH #2

The second issue of Star Trek: Discovery — Aftermath has the same strengths and flaws as the first. Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson are weaving an interesting tale that ties up some of the lingering loose ends from Discovery‘s second season. Like Discovery itself, the comic layers some interesting foreshadowing of events yet to come in the Star Trek timeline. Tony Shasteen’s overly-referenced artwork isn’t doing that tale justice. The art isn’t helped by JD Mettler’s awkward coloring isn’t helping with its lack of depth. A good story held back by iffy artwork, it’s probably still worth a look for Discovery fans who are missing the show during its offseason. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #26

The first story focuses on Rey’s training on Ahch-To with Luke and what happens when she’s more eager to demonstrate her skills with the Force than learn the ways it can impact others. Given that some critics of Star Wars: The Last Jedi felt we didn’t see enough of her honing her skills or explore more of Luke’s mindset in the film, the events of this adventure help expand on both concepts without feeling like it was pandering or meant to directly address criticisms. It might be a book aimed towards young readers, but fans of all ages will get a lot of insight into both Rey and Luke in an entertaining and organic fashion. The second story, likes all issues that came before it, offers a morality tale using a relatively contrived plot involved a Resistance pilot coming to the aid of someone in need. Featuring a number of supporting characters that never earned much screen time, it’s a difficult story to engage with, yet still relatively entertaining. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #98

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #98 is a welcome change of pace in the midst of the massive “City at War” story. It’s been a good story, but it’s going at such a fast pace for the past few issues that it’s nice to slow down and check-in with our heroes for a minute. Tom Waltz’s script hammers home how important April O’Neil is to the series and the Turtles’ dynamic. Her being away and busy watching Baxter Stockman has taken her out of that mix in recent issues. Here, she’s a welcome addition to the growing tension in the room. The issue isn’t all quiet, as Hob and the Mutanimals turn the scale of the event up to 11 with a single act. Michael Dialynas delivers another solid issue with great visual storytelling. As #100 approaches, “City at War” is shaping up to be a fantastic finale to this era of the Ninja Turtles. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOMMY GUN WIZARDS #2

Christian Ward’s writing debut continues to strengthen with each passing issue. This period piece is about as original of ideas as they come, even though the story has proven to be a bit roost turvy at points. Just two issues in, I’m definitely holding out hope for a stronger future, but this storyline just doesn’t feel like it’s quite there yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: GALAXIES #1

Transformers: Galaxies #1 is a spin-off series that’s set apart from the main series, which has been exploring the early days of the Autobots/Decepticon split. This issue explores the Constructicons, a group of Transformers exiled after merging together into Devastator. The issue is appropriately moody and dark, although the constant flip back and forth between the past and present can be a bit hard to follow. I like how they’re trying to establish a mystery with the Constructicons, although non-Transformers fans may struggle to understand how everything ties together. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WHITE TREES #2

While The White Trees has indulged in genre affectations, it has never been a story about Dungeons & Dragons-style adventuring parties. This has been the springboard that allowed it to transcend genre in both issues. There are some truly stunning bits of action present in The White Trees #2, as well as a few excellent moments of bluffing, intrigue, and comedy, yet the overall plot is familiar. What makes this comic exceptional is the generational story at its heart, one that is perfected across the story’s final pages. Resplendent coloring choices, difficult tonal transitions between bloodshed and peacetime, and an understated final bit of dialogue all serve to make the story linger longer than any cliffhanger or plot twist possibly could. The White Trees uses grandeur as a vehicle to discover the humane, and in doing so delivers one of the best fantasy comics of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5