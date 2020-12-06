Marvel Fans Debate the First True Appearance of New Daredevil

✖

There's a new Daredevil ruling Hell's Kitchen, and it's causing a bit of a kerfuffle amongst fans of the Man Without Fear. As the neighborhood temporarily found itself without a hero, Murdock's old flame Elektra decided to step into the role, donning her own version of the Daredevil suit for the time being — at least until Matt eventually decides to break himself out of jail. We've seen people don the crimson cowl before, like when Iron Fist took over for Murdock nearly under identical circumstances.

Nonetheless, the book — Daredevil #25 released this past Wednesday — has become a pretty major key issue overnight with comic collectors and speculators alike. That is, of course, if they can manage to agree on the fact it's an actual first appearance. You see, the change itself happened within the pages of Daredevil #25 after Matt Murdock found himself tossed in jail. New Daredevil — or Elektra Daredevil, if you want to call her that — also happens to appear in a panel of King in Black #1, the comic from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman that came out the same day.

Naturally, the topic has led to some contention amongst fans as they discuss the first true appearance. If Daredevil #25 is her first appearance, is King in Black #1 the character's first cameo? If not the first cameo, would that mean King in Black #1 is it the second appearance of the character? The discussion's become prevalent enough to become a trending topic amongst certain social media circles.

For what it's worth, Daredevil #25 ended up selling out first thing Wednesday on the day of its release. It wasn't but a day later the House of Ideas announced it was taking the book back to print with a second printing due out later this month.

It seems most everyone is okay with marking Daredevil #25 the first true appearance — an assessment we also agree with here — as the book is now undoubtedly the hottest new release on the secondary market. Though it originally carried the standard $3.99 price tag on the shelf, books are routinely selling for over $50 this weekend. In fact, most sold eBay listings for the book are finishing north of $60, with one seller selling two covers of the issue for $100.

The solicitation text for the second printing of Daredevil #25 can be found below.

DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG VAR (OCT209081, FOC 12/14/20)

DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG RATIO DESIGN VAR (OCT209082, FOC 12/14/20)

Daredevil #25 is written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, and you can find the official description below.

“DOING TIME Starts Here! After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man’s death. Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison’s worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it?"