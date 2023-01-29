New Girl Alum Lamorne Morris Wants To Be in Deadpool 3

This week, The Good Place alum D'Arcy Carden revealed she wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she's not the only sitcom star who is trying to shoot their shot with Marvel. Lamorne Morris, who is best known for playing Winston on New Girl, wrote a hilarious tweet to Ryan Reynolds about joining the Deadpool franchise. For some context, Reynolds is a part-owner of the cell phone company, Mint Mobile, and he often takes part in funny and clever ads with various incentives. Morris took to Twitter to suggest an incentive of his own, and the post caught the attention of Reynolds.

"Hey there @VancityReynolds I think I'm gonna sign up for Mint Mobile. Does this mean I can be in the new Deadpool movie?" the actor joked. While Reynolds didn't reply, he did like the tweet. Of course, Morris was clearly having a little fun, but we love to see actors connecting on social media and taking chances. Many people commented on the post, supporting the idea. "You really would fit perfectly in the MCU. As a dude with no pull in this, I still support it," @rellsurf replied. "We need Lamorne to be the new bartender in Deadpool 3," @BrianMarcelo suggested. "A classic Lamorne/Deadpool mess around," @Chelles116 joked. You can check out the post below:

Hey there @VancityReynolds I think I’m gonna sign up for Mint Mobile. Does this mean I can be in the new Deadpool movie? — Lamorne Morris (@LamorneMorris) January 27, 2023

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024. Aside from Reynolds, the only other actor confirmed for the film is Hugh Jackman. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year run as Wolverine was over, but both Jackman and Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles. Recently, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother."

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

