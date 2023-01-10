Ryan Reynolds Uses AI To Write New Mint Mobile Ad

Ryan Reynolds is using AI to help him create the latest Mint Mobile advertisement. A running theme in these clips is the Mint owner trying to save money to pass those savings on to the customers. Now, the use of AI will probably rub some the wrong way because of the ethical dilemmas and everything else associated with the rise of these technologies. But, from some other clips, its clear the Reynolds is probably being coy with its inclusion here. As for Mint, the holidays saw a lot of people testing the waters with the cellular provider as the rumbling around inflation and rising costs infiltrated even the cell phone business. Check out the latest joke clip from Mint Mobile for yourself down below.

Reynolds Ads Just Keep On Coming

All throughout the holidays, there were other stunts from Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin. They sent out temporary tattoos to subscribers touting the savings. Not to mention the now annual gin commercials that end up roping in celebrities as the holiday season goes on. Everyone remembers the Peloton lady from the early moments of the pandemic. No matter what's happening in the news cycle, Reynolds is dividing some way to capitalize on that momentum.

You knew it was just a matter of time until we did this (extend the @MintMobile savings with @OpenAI, that is). pic.twitter.com/uf2jblpG2j — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 10, 2023

"We're really risk-averse," Reynolds told AdWeek about his previous Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin commercial ideas. "So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff. But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

"I've approached that with Aviation and everything else we're working on," Reynolds continued. "Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn't mean that you can't be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn't mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes."

