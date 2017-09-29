New Images Of Evangeline Lilly As The Wasp Appear Online

A new look at Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly in costume has surfaced online.

Evangeline Lilly on the set of ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ pic.twitter.com/Gs5kiWXFdU — David ⚡️ (@dxvid616) September 28, 2017

Lilly’s Hope van Dyne is pictured sans helmet and holding some kind of device, which could be related to the film’s expected villain: the tech-based Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). John-Kamen was recently spotted on the film’s Atlanta, Georgia set, doing battle with the newly-appointed superhero, who joins Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) as the high-flying Wasp. Lilly sported the full costume (with helmet) last week in set photos captured by the Daily Mail.

Fans got their first look at the second generation Wasp earlier this summer, revealed by Lilly on Twitter in celebration of what would have been the 100th birthday of Wasp co-creator Jack Kirby. Rudd and Lilly are reunited with Ant-Man director Peyton Reed and joined by returning cast members Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michael Pena (Luis), T.I. (Dave), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Judy Greer (Maggie Lang) and Abby Ryder Fortson (Cassie Lang). New cast additions include John-Kamen, Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Laurence Fishburne (Bill Foster) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Hope’s long lost mother and original Wasp, Janet van Dyne).

Ant-Man and the Wasp flies into theaters July 6, 2018.

